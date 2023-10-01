Sekhukhune United join Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United in Caf Inter-Club group stage after holding St Eloi Lupopo

Sekhukhune progressed to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage following a 1-1 draw with St Eloi Lupopo away in the DR Congo on Sunday.

Sekhukhune eliminated St Eloi

They qualified for the Caf CC group stage

It's their first time participating in this tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? After winning the first-leg clash 3-1 at home two weeks ago, Babina Noko drew 1-1 with Lupopo at Kinshasa's Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote to seal a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Tiklas Thutlwa rose from the bench to equalise for Sekhukhune on the hour mark after their hosts had taken an early lead through Manu Bola.

It was a valiant display by the South African side against St Eloi Lupopo who are seasoned campaigners in Africa.

Article continues below

ALL EYES ON: Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter is increasingly proving to be a capable coach. He first showed his credentials at home and has now challenged himself on the African continent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sekhukhune join Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United as the Premier Soccer League representatives in the Caf inter-club group stage.

This is after Orlando Pirates were eliminated from the Caf Champions League by Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy.

Babina Noko have reached the Confederation Cup group stage despite this being their first-ever participation in this tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR SEKHUKHUNE? Now that they have reached the group stage of the Confederation Cup, Sekhukhune will be hoping to continue performing well and advance to the knockout phase.

While they focus on continental duties, their next five domestic fixtures include facing in-form Golden Arrows, SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.

That will provide a stern test of character for Babina Noko who are having a good season thus far.