Sekhukhune United coach Papi Zothwane plays down hoodoo talk after fourth Orlando Pirates defeat - 'It just unfortunate...'

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Sekhukhune United head coach Papi Zothwane has dismissed suggestions that his side are suffering from a psychological block when facing Orlando Pirates. Despite falling to their fourth defeat of the season against the Soweto giants, the Babina Noko boss remains adamant that his team's performances deserve better results.

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Overcoming the mental hurdle against Pirates

Sekhukhune United’s aspirations in the Carling Knockout were brought to an abrupt end on Saturday afternoon as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando Pirates.

However, Papi Zothwane is refusing to subscribe to the idea that Pirates have become a "hoodoo" team for his squad. The coach believes that the repetitive nature of these defeats is more a matter of missed opportunities than a lack of tactical parity.

“I can’t say it’s a hoodoo; one thing was I was going to be worried about is if we are not creating chances, but we’re creating chances every time we are playing against Pirates, it will happen that we will score. It just unfortunate in the games we have played chances we created we didn’t score," Zothwane told KickOff.

Building on a spirited cup performance

The exit from the Carling Knockout represents another missed opportunity for Sekhukhune to secure silverware, adding to the frustration within the camp.

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“It’s a disappointment because the performance the players gave, you expected us to go through, but we’re playing against a very, very tough side, experienced side in terms of the cups and they’re defending champions,” the coach added when assessing the knockout blow. The defeat highlights the gap in experience between a rising Sekhukhune side and a seasoned Pirates outfit that knows exactly how to navigate the pressure of high-stakes elimination matches in South African football.

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Despite the heartbreak of the final result, Zothwane found plenty of positives to take into their upcoming league fixtures.

Focusing on the future after cup heartbreak

Zothwane was quick to highlight that while the pain of losing is inevitable for any ambitious coach, the foundational work being done at the club is heading in the right direction. He reiterated that the energy and improvement shown by the team provide a blueprint for future success. The challenge now remains for Sekhukhune to find the clinical edge required to turn competitive performances into winning results against the league's elite sides.

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“But in terms of improvement of the team, the way we played, energy, I was very, very happy. We can build up from his one, but disappointment will always be there because we come here to win matches and if you don’t win as a team or coach, you will always be disappointed. But I’m very, very happy with the effort of the players,” Zothwane concluded.

The Babina Noko faithful will be hoping that Zothwane's optimism is rewarded the next time these two sides meet. For now, Pirates march on to another semi-final, while Sekhukhune must reflect on what could have been. The recurring theme of failing to find the back of the net against the Buccaneers remains the primary puzzle for the technical team to solve if they are to truly challenge for top honours in the future.