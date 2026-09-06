Sekhukhune United coach denies Bright Ndlovu's absence due to looming Mamelodi Sundowns transfer - 'Unless you know something that I don’t know'

Speculation reached a fever pitch at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday when Bright Ndlovu’s name was missing from the Sekhukhune United team sheet for their Betway Premiership encounter against TS Galaxy.

Given the persistent rumours linking the utility player with a high-profile move to Mamelodi Sundowns, many supporters and pundits assumed that a deal for the 26-year-old was being finalised behind the scenes.





Zothwane was direct when addressing the media regarding the status of his star performer, who has been a revelation since joining the club from Kruger United.

The coach revealed that health issues, rather than transfer negotiations, were the primary factor in the selection process.

"Ndlovu has got the flu, that’s why he’s not part of the team," Zothwane told reporters.

The rise of Ndlovu has been one of the feel-good stories of the South African top flight recently. After playing a pivotal role in helping Kruger United gain promotion from the SAFA ABC Motsepe League during the national playoffs in Upington in 2024, he has transitioned seamlessly to the top flight level.

His physical presence and tactical flexibility have naturally drawn the attention of the country’s biggest clubs, with Sundowns reportedly identifying him as a prime target to bolster their defensive and offensive depth.

While the coach provided a clear reason for the weekend absence, the questions inevitably shifted toward the long-term future of the player and whether Mamelodi Sundowns had made a formal approach.

The Brazilians are known for their aggressive recruitment strategy, often targeting the league's standout performers to maintain their domestic dominance.

However, Zothwane was not interested in entertaining hypothetical scenarios or discussing the inner workings of the club's transfer business during the post-match press conference, maintaining a firm stance on the player's current contractual obligations to the Polokwane-based outfit.

When pressed further on whether the club is bracing itself for an official bid from the Chloorkop-based giants, the Babina Noko mentor remained tight-lipped about the player’s long-term future, choosing to focus strictly on his current contract status.

"I can’t comment on that [his future] because he’s contracted to the team. As for whether he will be with us for the rest of the season, that’s what I know. Unless you know something that I don’t know," Zothwane added.

The stalemate against TS Galaxy leaves Sekhukhune United in sixth place on the Premiership table, having collected two wins from their opening five fixtures of the new campaign.

Zothwane will be hoping that Ndlovu is fit, ready and still a Sekhukhune player when their next assignment, against Stellenbosch on September 11, rolls around.



