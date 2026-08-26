Sekhukhune United assistant coach vows to turn it around against Orlando Pirates in MTN8 semi-final return leg - ‘We’re professionals we have to do this’

Sekhukhune United suffered a second consecutive defeat against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday following Saturday’s 1-0 loss in the MTN8 semi-final first leg over the weekend.

The Buccaneers prevailed 2-0 at home over Babina Noko in the Betway Premiership round four to reclaim the top spot in the standings ahead of the remainder of games on Wednesday.

Sekhukhune United assistant coach Paulus Masehe is already looking ahead to their rematch in the MTN8 and believes his side could have a shot.

“To be honest with you, in patches there were good performances that we should really focus on to try to build on towards the cup game because we have to give our all again on Saturday because we’re one goal down," Masehe told SuperSport TV.

“There’s nothing that’s left us besides taking the game to Pirates and that would be the motivation itself and to also give ourselves a better chance to get the final and I think also second half you could see also, we tried to rest our starters so that at least they can be a little bit fresher.

"It’s a bit difficult situation, but we’re professionals we have to do this."

Masehe was forced to take charge of Sekhukhune’s dugout in the second half after head coach Cedric Kaze was shown a red card.

“I think it was just an unfortunate incident that happened, it was a little bit of a misunderstanding between our coach and the fourth official,” he said.

"I honestly don’t think that whatever he said deserved the punishment. But however, there’s nothing that we can say."



