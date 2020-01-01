Sekgota: Swallows FC in pole position to sign Kaizer Chiefs target

The promising player, who played for Bafana Bafana at the 2019 Cosafa Cup in Durban, looks set to return to the PSL

High-riding Premier Soccer League ( ) side Swallows FC are looking to sign international Kgaogelo Sekgota.

The Birds have a had a great start to the 2020/21 season and they are currently placed at the top of the PSL standings.

The Soweto giants are still looking to beef up their squad having registered their interest in Sekgota, who is known to be on the radar of .

Sekgota had a successful spell with now-defunct last season on loan from Portuguese club Vitoria Setubal.

His agent Bally Smart has confirmed that they are negotiating with Swallows over the services of the left-footed attacker.

"We are talking to Swallows and we are likely to sign soon," Smart told Goal.



Wits had an option to purchase Sekgota from Setubal outright at the end of the season.

However, the Clever Boys sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila ahead of the current campaign.

The 23-year-old returned to his parent club, Setubal, but he was not included in their final squad for 2020/21 season.

His former coach at Wits, Gavin Hunt, who has since joined Chiefs, is believed to be keen to reunite with the speedy player at the Naturena-based giants.

However, Chiefs are currently banned from registering new players after being found guilty of signing Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana.

The four-time PSL champions can only register new players from July 2021 and they look set to miss out on yet another target.

Amakhosi were interested in signing former Wits trio Sfiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange and Brandon Peterson, but they stopped training with the club last month.

This was after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) dismissed Chiefs' appeal against a two-window transfer ban.

Swallows have already signed 15 players in the current transfer window having gained promotion to the PSL after clinching last season's National Division (NFD) title.

The Soweto giants have snapped up Hlanti and Keagan Ritchie (both Bidvest Wits), Sammy Seabi ( ), Phetso Maphanga ( ), Thela Ngobeni ( ), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United), Thabo Matlaba (Black ), Given Thibedi (Chiefs), Thabo Mosadi ( Cape Town), Moeketsi Makhanya (JDR Stars), Wandisile Letlabika (Bloemfontein ), Musa Nyatama (Highlands Park), Kagiso Malinga (SuperSport United) Ruzaigh Gamildien (Chippa United) and Daniel Gozar ( ).

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa posted a photo of himself with Sekgota on Friday: