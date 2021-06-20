Sekgota: Kaizer Chiefs' interest in Swallows FC winger confirmed

Goal spoke exclusively to the former FC Stumbras player's representative ahead of the July-August transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs are looking to reinforce their squad with the signing of South Africa under-23 international Kgaogelo Sekgota.

The talented winger enjoyed his breakthrough season in the PSL during the recent 2020/21 campaign as he established himself as a key player for Swallows FC.

Sekgota, who was part of the South Africa under-23 side which recently faced their Egyptian counterparts in two friendly matches, made 26 competitive appearances for Swallows and scored three goals in the process.

His agent Bally Smart has now confirmed that the Glamour Boys are interested in the former Vitoria Setubal player.

"Yes, I am aware of their interest [in Sekgota]," Smart told Goal.

Sekgota was said to be on the radar of Chiefs and Swallows prior to the start of the 2020/21 season, but Amakhosi were unable to bring in new players due to the club's Fifa transfer ban.

The 23-year-old player, who was nurtured in the Polokwane United FC academy, ended up joining Swallows from Portuguese club Setubal in November 2020.

Sekgota had been linked with Chiefs and Swallows after impressing at the now-defunct Bidvest Wits in the second round of the 2019/20 campaign while on loan from Setubal.

A left-footed attacker who is blessed with speed and dribbling ability, Sekgota helped Wits reach the 2020 Nedbank Cup semi-finals where they lost to eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Seshego-born player could be heading to Chiefs, whose transfer ban will come to an end on July 1.

The one-year deal which Sekgota signed when he joined Swallows will expire at the end of this month and he would move to Chiefs as a free agent.

Sekgota would compete with the likes of Happy Mashiane and Dumisani Zuma for a place in the starting line-up at Amakhosi, who have a new head coach in Stuart Baxter.

Before joining Setubal in 2018, Sekgota was on the books of FC Stumbras and he helped the team clinch the 2017 Lithuanian Cup having scored twice in three appearances in the competition.

The stocky player was teammates with Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus at Setubal in the 2018/19 season.

He was also part of a youthful Bafana Bafana squad that finished fifth at the 2019 Cosafa Cup in Durban.