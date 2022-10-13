Sekgota: Have Kaizer Chiefs found their new Tshabalala?

The former Swallows FC winger has burst into life in his second season with the Glamour Boys and is now a first team regular

While Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has been making headlines, Kgaogelo Sekgota has also been behind Amakhosi’s recent revival.

With log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns as well as third-placed SuperSport United not in action this weekend, Chiefs can leapfrog to the top of the table with victory over Chippa United on Saturday evening. That’s if second-placed Richards Bay fail to beat Maritzburg United, though just to end the weekend above Sundowns would give Amakhosi a massive lift.

Bimenyimana has quickly become a cult hero with the Chiefs fans, though what is also clear is that he’s not a goal creator, but rather a finisher; a poacher in the box, and of course, a deadly taker of penalties.

But someone needs to create those chances, and it’s Sekgota who has arguably become Chiefs’ most important player in this regard.

The left-footer actually reminds one quite a bit of Siphiwe Tshabalala in his early years – the Tshabalala who arrived from Free State Stars who hugged the touchline and took on and beat defenders with a drop of the shoulder, a change of direction and a burst of pace.



Sekgota is a player who gets spectators on their feet, an electric footballer who gives his side the edge by eliminating opposition players.

He could however probably take a leaf from Shabba’s book – as the ex-Bafana Bafana international got older and more experienced, he refined his game and relied less on speed and more on guile, composure and technique.

Tshabalala was never prolific, but he did become a pretty reliable finisher and a decent source of goals for club and country over the years.

Because for all Sekgota’s pace and skill, he needs to add more end product.

He’s probably unlucky not to have more assists than the two so far this season because at times his teammates have been very wasteful with the chances he’s been creating.

But he does make things happen for his side and there’s not much he can do about his teammates missing chances except to keep setting up those chances. And if he and Bimenyimana can combine, Chiefs may just be able to challenge for silverware.



Goal shy

Sekgota does however need to add more goals of his own – that’s the one glaring weakness in his game – he’s netted only three in the last three seasons – all at Swallows FC in the 2020/ 21 campaign. So far he’s made 30 appearances for Chiefs without finding the net.

If he starts chipping in with a few, the confidence will quickly grow and he'll be unstoppable.

It’s up to Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and the technical team to help him get there because the 25-year-old has the makings of a fine player.