Sekgota: Have Kaizer Chiefs bought a special talent?

The forward made a promising debut for the Glamour Boys when he came off the bench in the Carling Black Label Cup match against Orlando Pirates

Some exciting new signings – including Kgaogelo Sekgota - have created an air of optimism as Kaizer Chiefs gear up for the new season, starting with Sunday’s MTN8 quarter-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Confidence

One thing Sekgota certainly did not do against Pirates was to let the occasion get to him. It may be a little easier when there are no fans in the stands, but the bottom line is that it was a Soweto derby, the biggest game in South African football. Sekgota would also have been aware of the millions watching on television, including his own family and friends.

It’s a lot to shoulder, but he did so in a confident manner, a touch of electricity seemingly running through the air every time the former Swallows FC player picked the ball up and ran directly at the Bucs defence, regularly sending panic through the opposition ranks.

To be able to do that just minutes after coming on as a sub for his debut was a very good sign. Perhaps even more telling was when Sekgota lined up alongside Khama Billiat, one of the PSL’s most experienced and successful players and a Champions League winner, to take a free kick.

It was the younger man who ended up taking it, testing Richard Ofori from a tight angle.

That moment said a lot about Sekgota’s personality and his self-belief. To play for a team as big as Chiefs, self-belief is non-negotiable, otherwise it can be near impossible to succeed.

Explosive

A quick drop of the shoulder, a change of direction; something seemed to happen nearly every time the pulsating Sekgota picked up the ball.

He showed a clean pair of heels to the Pirates defenders on a couple of occasions, and having a player who can eliminate opposition defenders with ease, taking them out of the game, should help create a lot more opportunities for Amakhosi this season.

A genuine talent

There is a highlights package on YouTube from 2018, which should get Kaizer Chiefs fans very excited - Sekgota’s talent is undeniable. It’s packed with goals, assists, sublime touches, and the beating of opposition players.

These aren't just ordinary goals and assists, many of them are things of real beauty and quality, world-class moments in fact. Of course the opposition must be taken into account and expectations tempered to a degree – he was playing for FC Stumbras in the Lithuanian league.

Article continues below

However, based on the confidence he showed against Pirates, it seems quite plausible that we’ll be seeing more of Sekgota’s extraordinary talent in the PSL in weeks, months and years ahead. He is after all only 24-years-old and still approaching his best.

Two-footed, balanced

While he has all the traits of a classic left-footed attacker, what also stands out about Sekgota is his ability to play on either flank, and to beat players left or right. He can cross and score with his right foot as well, which makes him harder to mark, and which also gives coach Stuart Baxter more tactical flexibility.

The signs look good that Chiefs have a real gem on their hands. It’s now up to Sekgota to grab the opportunity with both feet...and a strong performance against Sundowns on Sunday could be just what he needs to set the tone for a succesful stay at South Africa’s best-supported team.