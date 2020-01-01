Sekgota: Bidvest Wits sign young winger from Vitoria Setubal

The Clever Boys has bolstered their ranks with the signing of a young winger Sekgota

have announced the signing of a young winger in the form of Kgaogelo Sekgota who joins from ’s Vitoria Setubal.

According to a statement released by the club on Saturday, Wits COO Jonathan Schloss welcomed the youngster, saying the club is excited to bring him on board.

The 18-year-old has already tasted top-flight football in Europe and will look to help coach Gavin Hunt’s side challenge for the Premier Soccer League ( ).

“We’re obviously delighted to welcome the 22-year-old to our club. He’s a young and exciting prospect whom we believe will go on to represent Bafana Bafana in due course,” Schloss told Wits' official website.

“At 18 years old he has already played at the highest level in Europe playing for Portuguese Premier League side Setubal. Bidvest Wits FC enjoys a very good relationship with Setubal, and it is with these relationships that our club continues to trade players at the very highest level in European football.”

