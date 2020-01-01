Sekgota: Bafana Bafana winger set to leave Bidvest Wits for Vitoria Setubal

The left-footed player will be heading back to Portugal as Tshakhuma cannot afford his package

international Kgaogelo Sekgota is set to leave at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 23-year-old winger will return to his parent club, Vitoria Setubal, who are campaigning in Portuguese Primeira Liga, following a loan spell at Wits.

Sekgota secured a move to the former champions Wits during the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal and he enjoyed regular game time under coach Gavin Hunt.

Wits have managed to convince Setubal to allow the player to complete the current season which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

His agent, Bally Smart, confirmed that the diminutive attacker will be heading back to Europe.

“He [Sekgota] will go back to Setubal in . He still has a two-year contract with one year option there,” Smart told Daily Sun.

The Clever Boys were keen to sign Sekgota after he caught the eye at the in Durban last year, but the club only signed him midway through the current season.

Wits were given an option to sign the Limpopo-born permanently, provided that he impresses accomplished tactician Hunt.



However, National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila has purchased Wits' top-flight status, pending PSL approval.

Once the deal is approved, the Students will relocate to the Limpopo Province and the club will be renamed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Smart also disclosed that Tshakhuma couldn’t meet Sekgota's wage demands and he will be amongst the Wits players who are set to leave the club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

“No, TTM can’t afford to buy him," former South Africa under-20 international Smart added.

Sekgota played seven games for the Clever Boys across all competitions before the season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The speedy player helped the Braamfontein-based side reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals where they will face when the campaign resumes.

The suspended season is expected to be completed in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng soon.

Brandon Petersen, Ricardo Goss, Buhle Mkhwanazi Thulani Hlatshwayo, Thabang Monare, Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa and Sekgota are all expected to leave Wits ahead of the new season.