Sekgobela no longer bitter at Polokwane City seven years after accident

The 28-year-old player has healed after being involved in an accident which killed four people and injured seven

Former midfielder Kopano Sekgobela says he is no longer angry at the Premier Soccer League ( ) club.

The retired player and his Polokwane teammates were involved in an accident which ended his career in 2012.

Sekgobela, who is now wheelchair-bound, had previously blamed Polokwane club chairman Johnny Mogaladi for the fatal accident which took place in Mankweng, Limpopo.

“After what happened now it’s seven years later and I am recovering well my brother,” Sekgobela told FAR Post.

“It was a little bit difficult because of a lot of things at the beginning but I am recovering well that’s why I am not stressed about anything because I have accepted that I am injured and God will help me to one day walk again and I believe that I will walk again so I really don’t have a problem.”

The team bus was rushing to an impromptu meeting which was called by Mogaladi following Rise and Shine's National First Division (NFD) match against FC AK on that day.

“To be honest I like the team, I like the players and I don’t have a problem with anyone at Polokwane City, we can’t change what happened," he said.

"It was painful in the beginning even now I can tell you that there has never been any contact from the club, but life goes on."

Khomotso Mpakatesane, Moeketsi Nthete, Mojalefa Mphuthi and Koketso Takalo are the four players, who sadly lost their lives in the fatal accident.