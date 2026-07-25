Poland-based Stal Mielec player Saif Darwish is closing in on a return to the Jordanian league, with Al-Hussein Irbid leading the race this summer.

Darwish lifted the Jordanian league title with Al-Hussein Irbid two seasons ago. He rates as one of the brightest talents in Jordanian football right now.

The 23-year-old made history last summer as the first Jordanian to turn professional in Poland, joining Stal Mielec on a free transfer. This season, though, he was loaned out to fellow Polish top-flight side Stal Rzeszów.

Kooora understands Darwish fielded offers from Polish clubs, plus two domestic bids from Al-Hussein Irbid and Al-Faisaly. His preference was a return to his former club.

Within the next few hours, Darwish is expected to put pen to paper on his move to Al-Hussein Irbid, with the final details of the contract now agreed.

Why come home? The player wants to catch the eye of new Jordan boss Badou Zaki as he chases a place at the 2027 Asian Cup finals.

Tadeu Martins, Darwish's agent, told Kooora: "Saif's first season in Europe was very special. He is a player who possesses unique energy on the pitch, and I am convinced that he will soon become one of the best players in the Middle East region."

Martins added: "The owner of Stal Mielec reached an agreement with one of the first division clubs in Poland, but after he faced some problems and left his post, it was no longer possible to complete the deal."

He continued: "We also had other offers on the table, so we had to carefully evaluate the best option for Saif, especially in a year preceding the Asian Cup tournament."

A move back to Jordan could work in the player's favour, Martins explained, giving him the chance to line up alongside potential national team players and stay close to the setup.

"I sat down with Saif and we discussed what would be best for his future," he went on. "Of course, as his agent, I care a great deal about his career, and he regards me as an older brother to him. But the final decision is always his own."

Martins signed off: "We received an offer from a rival Jordanian club, something that could have hurt the feelings of Al-Hussein Irbid's fans, but Darwish refused to make that decision out of respect for them."