Seema quits Bloemfontein Celtic as head coach

The 40-year-old mentor has parted company with Phunya Sele Sele but the reasons behind his departure are still unclear at this stage

Coach Lehlohonolo Seema has left Bloemfontein , Goal can confirm.

Seema had been in charge of Phunya Sele Sele for the past two seasons alongside John Maduka and Simon Gopane.

In an interview with Goal, the former Lesotho international confirmed he has indeed parted ways with Phunya Sele Sele.

"I no longer have a job, my brother," Seema told Goal.

However, Seema didn't want to go into details about the reasons why he will no longer be at .

"Nothing wrong really happened but such is life," he said.

Asked about media reports that he could surface at , Seema said: "I don't know yet but there's a big surprise in store. Maybe I might surface in Botswana. Who knows?"

"I just get my passport ready but we will talk later in the day," he added.

Celtic released a statement soon after our interview with Seema confirming that the coach resigned from his post as head coach.

Seema had been with the Bloemfontein-based outfit for seven years between 2013 and 2020.

He worked in different capacities at the club, including performing the role of assistant coach and caretaker coach before being appointed permanently as head coach in 2019.

"We would like to confirm the resignation of Lehlohonolo Seema as head coach of the club," read the statement.

"Coach Seema has been with the club since 2013. He added more value to the club and was a great asset."

"We wish him well in his career going forward and future endeavours."

Seema leaves Bloem Celtic in pole position for a top-eight finish as the club currently sits ninth on the standings with 28 points from 23 league matches.

This season, Seema was in charge of 28 matches across all competitions.

Celtic won 10, drew seven and lost 11 of those 28 matches.

It is unclear at this stage if Seema has left with his assistant Maduka, but if the former Malawi international is still at the club, then expectations are that he will take over the coaching reigns on an interim basis.

Maduka is one of the longest-serving members of Celtic - both as a player and official.