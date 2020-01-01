Seema points out what Chippa United need to survive PSL relegation

The former Siwelele manager has set his targets as he looks to save the Chilli Boys' top-flight status

Newly-appointed coach Lehlohonolo Seema believes he only needs three wins to save the club’s Premier Soccer League ( ) status.

As they are left with six games to play to wrap up the 2019/20 PSL campaign, the former Bloemfontein manager says stability is important in football despite joining a club known not to be patient with underperforming coaches.

Taking a glance at the PSL log, the Eastern Cape-based outfit is 12th with 26 points from 24 matches, six points ahead of bottom club Black as the season remains halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we [Chippa] need about three wins out of six and we will be good to go,” Seema told DailySun.

“Then we can prepare well for next season. The chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi] said I have his blessings to assemble the squad the way I want next season, and he will support me to get the players that I want.”

The former Lesotho international skipper didn’t mince his words, and said he is not scared to get sacked even though Mpengesi has built a reputation as one of the most inpatient bosses in the division.

“Look, coaches will come and go. I’m not scared that I will get fired. I believe in my abilities and I will work as hard as I can,” the former skipper added.

“It’s one of the things we know as coaches. They say you are fired the day you are hired.

“Stability is always good. Even in my playing career, I didn’t play at many clubs. I stayed long at Celtic. I stayed long at Orlando Pirates.

“This [Chippa] is my second team. Let’s hope we can work together with the guys and everybody at Chippa and bring the results to the club.

“The chairman spoke to me and said it’s only six games left and there’s nothing much we can do. We just need to make sure we save the status.”