Seema plays down Orlando Pirates' Muwowo links to Chippa United

The Zambia international is reportedly on his way out of the Buccaneers after struggling for playing minutes in his debut PSL season

coach Lehlohonolo Seema has denied reports that midfielder Austin Muwowo is on his way to the Eastern Cape side, but is not ruling out the possibility of signing the player.

Muwowo’s debut Premier Soccer League ( ) season was limited to just two league appearances after joining Pirates from Nkana FC at the beginning of last term.

The arrival of two midfielders in Terrence Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka could leave the Zambia international with no place at the Soweto giants.

Also, the possible return from loanees who were enjoying some game time elsewhere could see Muwowo being loaned-out somewhere else or released.

“Who is Muwowo? I will leave everything to the chairman [the possibility of signing Muwowo] to reveal things at the right time. But the only thing I can tell you is that maybe you will hear that there will be some names that are coming from Orlando Pirates, I am not sure at the moment,” Seema told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.

Last season, Chippa had three players - Tercious Malepe, Diamond Thopola and Meshack Maphangulke - on loan from Pirates and they have since been released to return to the Soweto giants.

Seema, who joined the Chilli Boys in July, says he is bringing in a new way of conducting transfer business by not signing a lot of players on loan from other clubs as was the case when he arrived in Port Elizabeth.

“There is a nice relationship between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United. They have been working together for a long time but having said that, I spoke to the chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi] and said when we are building our team we must also try not to get a lot of loaned players so that we can try and create a team that will sustain us for long,” said Seema.

“And then whenever that is possible I can take one or two loan players. It is a fact that whenever you have a hot property and for you to balance your books you need to have one of your own.

“But if you are playing with a lot of loaned players and then they become hot properties, come the end of the season they are leaving you and then you have to start afresh. That is something I cannot write off [signing loanees] but one thing I can tell you is that they won’t be as many as before.

“We are still looking at about two or three players but I cannot confirm where they are coming from but I cannot come and stop what has been happening before but the only thing that I can reduce as the chairman agreed is having a lot of loaned players.”

After releasing 15 players, Chippa United have signed Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga, formerly of and Namibian left-back Riaan Hanamub on a three-year deal from Jomo Cosmos.