Seema: Golden Arrows part ways with former Orlando Pirates defender after Mamelodi Sundowns drubbing

Golden Arrows have announced the departure of coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Seema leaves Arrows a day after Tuesday’s 6-0 drubbing by Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match at home.

The club said Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabuthi Khenyeza will take charge of the club as caretaker coaches.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows and Lehlohonolo Seema have amicably parted ways with immediate effect. Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabuthi Khenyeza will serve as interim coaches until the end of the season,” Arrows announced in a statement.

Seema leaves Arrows ninth on the PSL standings after managing seven wins, 10 draws and seven defeats.

They are still with a chance of a top-eight finish and they exited the Nedbank Cup at the Round of 32 stage while they reached the semi-finals of the MTN8, where they were eliminated by Sundowns.

The former Orlando Pirates defender had joined Abafana Bes’thende in July 2021 from Chippa United.

He becomes the second PSL coach to part ways with a club in the last two days after Kaitano Tembo left SuperSport United on Tuesday.

He also becomes the eighth PSL coach not to finish this season after Owen da Gama, Benni McCarthy, Tembo, Thoka Matsimela, Sebastien Migne, Gavin Hunt and Brandon Truter.

Article continues below

Arrows are left with six league games including their rescheduled match against Kaizer Chiefs.