Seema: Former Bloemfontein Celtic coach replaces Mokwena at Chippa United

The former Orlando Pirates captain has found a new home in Port Elizabeth, just hours after resigning at Phunya Sele Sele

have officially confirmed the appointment of Lehlohonolo Seema as their new head coach.

According to the club, the 40-year-old mentor has signed a three-year deal.

"Chippa United FC hereby confirms that the team has with immediate effect appointed Lehlohonolo Simon Seema as its head coach on a three-year contract," said Chippa United on Twitter platform.

More teams

"Coach Seema joins the Chilli-Boys from Bloemfontein Celtics FC wherein he put in notable performances and his abilities as a coach at the highest level were evident."

"Chairman of the club, Mr Siviwe Mpengesi expressed his support for Coach Seema and expressed his confidence in a winning combination between the Coach and the ambitions of Chippa United FC during his tenure."

Earlier today, Seema brushed aside reports that he could be heading to Port Elizabeth to join Chippa United when asked by Goal.

Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena whose contract with the Chilli Boys wasn't renewed at the end of June.

Mokwena had been with the club for four months albeit on a loan deal from .

He was expected to remain at Chippa United until the end of the season due to the suspension of the current season.

However, the management didn't see the need to allow him to finish the season - and subsequently, Mokwena left at the end of his loan deal.

Seema will hope to become the first coach to last a little bit longer at the Chilli Boys, especially after several high-profile coaches failed to.

Eric Tinkler, Norman Mapeza, Clinton Larsen and Dan Malesela are some of the coaches who didn't finish their terms with Chippa.

Seema's mandate hasn't been made public but chairman Siviwe Mpengesi will surely expect the former Orlando Pirates captain to help the club beat relegation.

Article continues below

Chippa United are currently placed 12th on the log with 26 points from 24 league games.

They are three points above 15th-placed and a further three ahead of bottom-placed Black .

The abovementioned teams have played the same number of games - and the remaining matches of the season which will be played in a bio-safe environment could prove crucial for their survival.