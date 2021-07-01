Seema: Ex-Orlando Pirates captain set for 'big contract' after Chippa United exit - Mpengesi

The retired centre back is rumoured to be heading to a KwaZulu-Natal side after leaving the Chilli Boys

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has revealed Lehlohonolo Seema is set to sign a lucrative deal elsewhere after leaving the Eastern Cape side.

Seema returned to the Chilli Boys at the end of the 2020/21 PSL season with the team having finished 15th on the league standings.

The 41-year-old tactician steered Chippa to a victory and a draw against National First Division outfit Richards Bays during the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs.

The Chilli Boys are expected to be awarded two walkover wins over Royal AM, who failed to honour their playoff fixtures due to their ongoing court battle with the PSL in which they aim to be reinstated to the top of the 2020/21 NFD standings.

Mpengesi has now confirmed Seema has parted ways with the club amidst rumours linking the Lesotho tactician with Lamontville Golden Arrows.

"We said goodbye to Seema as he has a big contract elsewhere.....we welcome other applications," Mpengesi told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Wednesday night.

The Arrows coaching job is currently vacant following Mandla Ncikazi's departure with the 52-year-old tactician having joined Orlando Pirates' technical team last month.

Abafana Bes'thende need a replacement for Ncikazi, who left the KwaZulu-Natal side following a successful 2020/21 campaign with the club.

Ncikazi guided Arrows to their highest finish in the PSL as the team finished fourth on the league standings and his achievement has earned him a big move to Pirates.

Seema, who is a former Pirates captain, has been nomadic since he left his first head coaching job at Bloemfontein Celtic in July 2020.

Article continues below

The former Lesotho international joined Chippa shortly after leaving Celtic and he guided the Chilli Boys to safety with the team avoiding relegation to the NFD during the 2019/20 season.

However, Seema was dismissed by the Eastern Cape side due to a poor run of results in December 2020 and he moved to Black Leopards midway through the recent 2020/21 campaign.

He parted ways with a struggling Leopards side towards the end of the term and he returned to Chippa early last month.