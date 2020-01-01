Seedat: Cape Town City confirm defender's departure to TS Galaxy

The 27-year-old will plying his trade for the new PSL boys after accepting an offer from Tim Sukazi's team

have announced the departure of utility player Ebrahim Seedat.

According to the club, Seedat has joined TS Galaxy with immediate effect after receiving an offer to move to the Mpumalanga-based side.

The Citizens took to social media to confirm the news of the 27-year-old move to the Rockets.

City bids farewell to a true servant of the club Ebrahim Seedat. Ebi joins TS Galaxy, having been a stalwart since 2016.



Always part of the family, good luck in the next phase of your career Ebi! 💙#iamCityFC#DankieEbi pic.twitter.com/oX8LJUa5ZW — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 3, 2020

Seedat leaves the Mother City-based outfit after having spent four full seasons with them.

He joined the club soon after John Comitis' takeover of Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2016, and has been one of their integral members of the Citizens since then.