Seedat: Cape Town City confirm defender's departure to TS Galaxy
Cape Town City have announced the departure of utility player Ebrahim Seedat.
According to the club, Seedat has joined TS Galaxy with immediate effect after receiving an offer to move to the Mpumalanga-based side.
The Citizens took to social media to confirm the news of the 27-year-old move to the Rockets.
City bids farewell to a true servant of the club Ebrahim Seedat. Ebi joins TS Galaxy, having been a stalwart since 2016.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 3, 2020
Always part of the family, good luck in the next phase of your career Ebi! 💙#iamCityFC#DankieEbi pic.twitter.com/oX8LJUa5ZW
Seedat leaves the Mother City-based outfit after having spent four full seasons with them.
He joined the club soon after John Comitis' takeover of Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2016, and has been one of their integral members of the Citizens since then.