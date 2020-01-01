Transfers

Seedat: Cape Town City confirm defender's departure to TS Galaxy

Last updated
The 27-year-old will plying his trade for the new PSL boys after accepting an offer from Tim Sukazi's team

Cape Town City have announced the departure of utility player Ebrahim Seedat. 

According to the club, Seedat has joined TS Galaxy with immediate effect after receiving an offer to move to the Mpumalanga-based side. 

The Citizens took to social media to confirm the news of the 27-year-old move to the Rockets. 

    Seedat leaves the Mother City-based outfit after having spent four full seasons with them. 

    He joined the club soon after John Comitis' takeover of Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2016, and has been one of their integral members of the Citizens since then. 

