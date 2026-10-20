Al-Nassr's crisis extends beyond the pitch. The international press is reporting substantial debts, with journalist Walid Al-Faraj putting the figure at 800 million Riyal. Meanwhile, a US report has revealed secret talks over the sale of 70% of the club to a company belonging to the RedBird Capitals fund, which also controls AC Milan.





In Riyadh, this is not a temporary crisis. It could mark the start of a phase in which Cristiano Ronaldo moves from the pitch to the table where club decisions are made.





Shocking figures - Journalist Walid Al-Faraj laid out the club's financial crisis on his programme Rotana Sport with Walid and confirmed: "Al-Nassr's debts are close to 800 million Riyal." He said the liabilities stem primarily from poor financial decisions last season, which prompted regulatory checks. The club now needs a complete financial review of how it is run.









A billion-Riyal deal - Meanwhile, US-based specialist finance website Semaphore has revealed that "Redbird Capital", the current owner of AC Milan, has met with Saudi Arabia's PIF fund to discuss acquiring 70% of the club.

According to the report, the deal could be worth one billion Riyal, enough to cover the club's current debts. Talks remain at an early stage, with no final agreement yet.

Alongside other partners, businessman Mohammed Al-Khuraiji could join the investor group, according to other reports. There is also talk of Cristiano Ronaldo acquiring a stake in the club.





Analyst Mohammed Al-Anzi concluded: "Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr as a player, remained a fan and now wants to become an owner: that is what people around Al-Nassr are saying."

Whoever becomes the owner, and whatever the size of their stake, the focus will be on governance and financial discipline to begin restoring the club's finances.



