Second chance for Hlatshwayo at Orlando Pirates?

The former Ajax Cape Town and Bidvest Wits centre-back was appointed club captain in his very first season with the Buccaneers

The 2020/ 21 campaign was far from the high standards of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender Thulani Hlatshwayo.

“Obviously, it was my first season at Pirates and I know I performed badly. As it’s the off-season now, it’s for me to go and make sure I come back stronger," he said in June.

"I need to come back stronger, that’s the only option for me."

In hindsight, maybe it wasn't the best decision from Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer to hand 'Tyson' the armband - even if he arrived as the national team captain, for many Bucs fans, it was a big snub against long-time skipper Happy Jele.

While Jele is a living legend at the club, Hlatshwayo still needed to prove himself to the Buccaneers faithful.

Hlatshwayo has never been particularly pleasing on the eye; he's a rugged, robust defender. He's not bad with the ball at his feet, but lacks the finesse and style of other more-loved centre-backs worldwide.

The problem perhaps last season for Hlatshwayo is that his eagerness to impress ended up with him committing a lot of fouls, picking up way too many bookings and even being sent off.

And with fans becoming frustrated with him, his confidence waned and there was a particularly bad period about a month before the end of the season when he looked clumsy, a bit lost, and conceded a bad own goal against Swallows.



Likely aware of the critics, the 31-year-old would have been pleased that when it came to the supporters voting during the Carling Black Label Cup, he was selected both in the starting line-up and as captain.

He went on to have a solid game against Kaizer Chiefs and will now be looking to kick on with another morale-lifting display against Swallows in Saturday evening's MTN8 quarter-final clash at Orlando Stadium.

A goal, in the Swallows net this time, would be a great way for Hlatshwayo to kick-start the season. And it's not only Pirates who need an on-form skipper, but also Bafana Bafana.