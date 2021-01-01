Sebati and Madiba steer Fatih Vatanspor to Turkish Kadinlar Ligi final

The South African pair starred in the semi-final tie to power their side into the final following the victory over Fomget Genclik

Rachel Sebati and Letago Madiba were impressive as Fatih Vatanspor progressed to the final of the Turkish Kadinlar Ligi, after a 1-0 semi-final victory over Fomget Genclik on Sunday.

Sebati and Madiba continued to propel their side in the competition, contributing two and one goals, respectively, for their new side, following their arrival from champions ALG Spor last summer.

To reach the last four, Fatih had finished runners-up in Group A with six points to reach the last eight of the tournament before Thursday's 4-3 win on penalties over Konak Belediyespor.

Having knocked out five-time winners Konak, Fatih were eager to reach the final of the competition and handed the South African duo starting roles and they shone in their side's triumph.

After inspiring the comeback against Konak, Zelal Baturay's 13th-minute strike was all Fatih required to guarantee their passage to the final at the Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex.

Sebati was in action until the 68th minute of the match, while Madiba featured from the start to finish against Haydar Sahin's ladies.

The result means Fatih will feature in the final against the winner of the second semi-final between holders ALG Spor and Bekistas on May 5.

The Banyana Banyana duo will be seeking to help Fatih to maiden domestic title success in the final and also celebrate their back-to-back league title triumph in Turkey.