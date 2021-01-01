Sebati and Madiba help Fatih Vatanspor to Turkish Kadinlar Ligi semi-final

The South African duo played crucial roles to ensure the passage of their side to the last four at the expense of Konak Belediyespor

Rachel Sebati and Letago Madiba were in action as Fatih Vatanspor reached the semi-final of the Turkish Kadinlar Ligi, after a 4-3 win on penalties over Konak Belediyespor on Friday.

Before the semi-final tie, Sebati and Madiba had contributed two and one goals, respectively, as Fatih finished runners-up in Group A with six points to reach the last eight of the competition.

The South Africa internationals had joined the Turkish side after helping ALG Spor to the Turkish title for the first time last term and both were handed starting roles against the five-time winners.

After a goalless first half, Sumeyra Kivanc broke the deadlock to give Konak the lead the four minutes into the second half against Fatih Vatanspor at the Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex.

However, the visitors bounced back in the contest when Zelal Baturay levelled matters in the 57th minute to secure a 1-1 draw, dragging the encounter into a shoot-out after scoreless extra time.

In the penalties, Fatih progressed to the next round, having converted thrice in five attempts, while Konak managed only twice.

Sebati was in action until the 68th minute of the match, while Madiba featured from the start to finish against Haydar Sahin's ladies.

The result means Fatih will face off in the semi-final with Fomget Genclik, who pipped Adana Idmanyurduspor 2-1 in the last eight.

The Banyana Banyana duo will hope to replicate their success the last term and inspire Fatih to the final of the competition.