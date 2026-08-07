Pre-season is almost over, the first competitive matches have been played and the transfer market is in full swing. The new Eredivisie season is now right around the corner. In a series of season previews, we are putting all eighteen Eredivisie clubs under the microscope this week. This article focuses on PSV. We analyse the summer transfer window, take a closer look at Peter Bosz's style of play, pick out a player who could surprise and make several other (bold) predictions for the new season.

After three league titles on the bounce, PSV once again start as clear favourites for the championship. The Eindhoven club were utterly dominant in the Eredivisie last season and made history with the earliest title win and the biggest gap ever to the runners-up. Bosz still has no reason to relax. The manager not only wants to make his side champions again, but also to take the next step defensively. That may be this season's biggest challenge.

Looking back at last season

PSV delivered another historic season. Bosz's side won the league title for the third year running and did it in emphatic fashion. PSV wrapped up the title remarkably early. In doing so, they again underlined that they are the dominant force in the Netherlands.

Their style of play also won plenty of admirers. Under Bosz, PSV have played slick, attacking football over the past three seasons, with plenty of positional rotations and aggressive pressing. Opponents were often pushed deep into their own half.

There was a downside too. Despite all their dominance, PSV still conceded no fewer than 45 goals in the Eredivisie, an exceptionally high number for champions. In the Champions League, the side also showed at times that they could compete with Europe's elite. Think of the impressive wins over Liverpool and Napoli. A place in the play-off round slipped away narrowly because of a late defeat to Bayern Munich. Bosz's task is clear: keep the attacking football, while reducing the defensive vulnerability.

Incoming and outgoing transfers

While PSV are collecting a multimillion fee this summer for standout performer Ismail Saibari, there has been no major exodus. Alongside Anass Salah-Eddine, the Morocco international is the only undisputed starter to leave. Saibari completed a move to Bayern Munich for a record fee of around €55 million. PSV also parted company with Joël Drommel, Robin van Duiven, Myron Boadu and Tygo Land.

With the title-winning side largely kept together, PSV have not gone for a full squad overhaul this summer. They have opted for targeted reinforcements instead. Mijnans must make up for Saibari's departure and brings plenty of running power and goals. Kostic looks like the replacement for Salah-Eddine. PSV also signed Matej Kovár permanently after the goalkeeper had already impressed on loan last season.

Earnest Stewart also completed the signing of Kodai Sano. The Japanese player must add more dynamism and intensity and can play in virtually every midfield position. It cannot be ruled out, moreover, that he will line up alongside Joey Veerman in midfield.

Stewart's transfer business may not be finished yet. PSV hope to strengthen the squad further in the coming weeks with a central defender and are also braced for interest in Veerman, Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi and Ivan Perisic. That means the squad could still change before the transfer window closes.

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Results in pre-season

PSV's pre-season delivered mixed results. The Eindhoven side drew with Royal Antwerp (1-1) and beat Poland's Raków (3-2) and Union Sint-Gillis (7-3). They also lost to Villarreal (1-3), a game in which Peter Bosz's side looked very vulnerable defensively.

Then came a major disappointment in the Johan Cruyff Shield. PSV lost 4-0 to AZ, although the champions played almost the entire match with 10 men after an early red card for Joey Veerman. The contest was therefore hardly representative of the true balance of power, although Bosz will again have been concerned by his side's vulnerability without the ball.

That the defensive organisation still needs work will not come as any surprise to the manager. During pre-season, Bosz said several times that he wants to cut the number of goals conceded significantly compared with last season. The coming weeks will therefore not only be about integrating new arrivals such as Kostic and Sano, but also about sharpening the defensive automatisms.

The style of play

Little will change in Peter Bosz's football philosophy this season. The manager will stick to the principles that have brought PSV so much success in recent years: high pressing, dominance on the ball, plenty of positional interchanges and aggressive front-foot defending. The Eindhoven side try to pin opponents back as early as possible and win the ball back within seconds of losing it.

That style demands a lot from every player. PSV defend one-on-one all over the pitch, the full-backs regularly step into midfield and the forwards are expected to press relentlessly too. That is exactly why PSV can keep opponents under pressure for long spells, but it also leaves huge spaces once teams manage to beat that first line of pressure.

That is Bosz's main task this season. Although PSV were convincing champions last year, they still conceded no fewer than 45 goals in the Eredivisie. The manager believes that number has to come down, without his team abandoning their recognisable attacking style. Pre-season showed there is still work to do, although Bosz stressed at the same time that he has no intention of completely overhauling his way of playing.

By bringing in players such as Sano and Kostic, PSV hope to take the next step in that area. Bosz also has not ruled out varying the shape more often during the season. Although 4-3-3 remains the starting point, the manager already hinted during pre-season that a system with three central defenders is also an option. The fundamentals remain the same: play dominant football and control the match.

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The key player

After a season in which a serious knee injury kept him out for a long spell, Ruben van Bommel looks ready to make his mark on PSV. The winger made a promising start to last season, until disaster struck. He has now fully recovered.

Van Bommel has exactly the qualities that suit Peter Bosz's style of play. With his runs in behind, pace and threat in one-on-one situations, he can open a game up from nowhere. PSV need exactly that type of attacker to turn their dominance in possession into goals and decisive moments.

Joey Veerman is still seen as one of PSV's most important players, but the midfielder is attracting serious interest from abroad. It cannot therefore be ruled out that he will still leave this summer. Van Bommel, by contrast, looks on the verge of his definitive breakthrough. If he stays fit, he can undoubtedly be decisive in the title race.

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Who will break through?

Noah Fernandez looks the leading candidate to make his definitive breakthrough at PSV next season. The 20-year-old midfielder was already given a first taste of first-team football last season.

Bosz's faith in Fernandez was also clear from how he used him. Because of the limited options at the back, the midfielder even started at left-back in several friendlies. In doing so, the manager showed how highly he rates his footballing qualities.

A definitive breakthrough will still be no easy task. Competition in PSV's midfield is fierce, with players such as Joey Veerman, Kodai Sano, Mauro Júnior and Sven Mijnans. Bosz is also known for only giving young players chances once he is convinced they are fully ready. Every minute Fernandez gets this season could therefore be important for his development.

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When will the season be a success?

At PSV, the target is the same every season: win the title. Because of the loss of a direct Champions League ticket for the runners-up, that task may have become even more important. The Eindhoven side again begin as favourites and anything less than a fourth straight league title will be seen as a disappointment.

Beyond winning the Eredivisie, PSV also want to make a real impact in the Champions League. During pre-season, Bosz spoke about the ambition to play a significant role in Europe's premier club competition. In recent years, PSV have shown at times that they can match Europe's elite, but in the end they have often been too inconsistent. Think of the 2-0 home defeat to Union Sint-Gillis last season or the 1-1 draw with Olympiakos.

Bosz also wants his side to take the next step defensively. If PSV retain the league title, concede fewer goals and reach the knockout phase of the Champions League, this may well go down as the best season of the Bosz era.

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(Bold) predictions

Player of the year: Ruben van Bommel. After a season in which a serious knee injury slowed his development, Van Bommel looks ready to carry PSV across a full campaign.

Biggest disappointment: Yarek Gasoriowski. The Spaniard undoubtedly has plenty of talent and regularly showed last season why PSV brought him to Eindhoven. Yet he was also responsible for several costly mistakes, including in the Champions League. I expect that he will not manage to become more consistent next season, which will ultimately cost him his starting place.

Best signing: Kodai Sano. The Japanese player proved at NEC last season that he can combine enormous running power with football intelligence. Precisely because he can be used in several positions, he looks like the kind of player Bosz can use in almost every match.

Top scorer: Ricardo Pepi. The American already showed last season that he has an eye for goal. The chance of him still leaving PSV appears to be getting smaller by the day. If he stays fit for a full season, he will score more than 25 goals.

Final Eredivisie position: champions. PSV rightly begin the new season as favourites. The squad has largely stayed intact, while targeted reinforcements have arrived in Sano, Mijnans and Kostic. Although the gap to Ajax and Feyenoord will be a lot smaller than last season, PSV will become champions for the fourth year in a row.

European result: Champions League play-off round. PSV have shown over the past seasons that they can match Europe's elite at times. Everything hinges on a favourable draw. If that goes their way, Bosz's side will qualify for the play-off round by finishing among the top 24 clubs.

Other season previews

In the build-up to the first round of Eredivisie fixtures, we are spotlighting all eighteen clubs this week. Below are the club previews that have already been published:

ADO Den Haag

Ajax

AZ

Cambuur

Excelsior

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Go Ahead Eagles

FC Groningen

sc Heerenveen

NEC

PEC Zwolle

Telstar

Curious to know when the season preview of your favourite club will be published? Ask in the comments. And share your own (bold) predictions about PSV as well.



