Pre-season is nearly over, the first competitive matches have been played and the transfer window is in full swing. The new Eredivisie season is just around the corner. In a series of season previews, we are putting all 18 Eredivisie clubs under the microscope this week. In this long read, the focus is on NEC. We analyse the summer transfer window, dive into Dick Schreuder's style of play, highlight a player who could surprise and make a number of other bold predictions for the new season.

NEC started last season with little expectation around them. Twelve months on, that has changed completely. After a historic third-place finish, a lost cup final and a ticket to the Champions League third qualifying round, the bar in Nijmegen is far higher. The question is no longer whether NEC can surprise people, but whether Dick Schreuder's side can show that last season was not a one-off peak.

Looking back at last season

The 2025/26 season will be remembered in Nijmegen for a long time. Under Dick Schreuder, NEC delivered the best Eredivisie campaign in the club's history. The Nijmegen side finished third, reached the KNVB Cup final and qualified for the Champions League third qualifying round. The club also broke several records, including their highest points total and the most goals in a single Eredivisie season.

From his first day in the job, Schreuder put his stamp on the team. NEC perhaps played the most attacking football in the Eredivisie and impressed with high intensity, constant positional switches and a huge drive forward. They could look vulnerable at the back, but what stayed with NEC supporters most was the attractive football and the results that came with it.

Now comes the challenge of backing it up. Many opponents are familiar with Schreuder's attacking style by now. European football also places an extra burden on the squad. That may leave Schreuder facing an even bigger task than he did a year ago.

Incoming and outgoing transfers

Success rarely goes unnoticed and NEC's standout players have attracted interest again this summer. Basar Önal left for a record fee of €12.5 million to Lille OSC, while Kodai Sano is on his way to PSV. The club have also reached a verbal agreement with the Eindhoven side over the transfer of the Japanese player. Sano developed into one of the absolute stars of Schreuder's team last season and is set to bring in €14.5 million, excluding bonuses. That would see NEC break another transfer record.

More interest is building in players who broke through last season. Noé Lebreton, Deveron Fonville, Darko Nejasmic and Sami Ouaissa are all highly regarded by other clubs, with Ouaissa in particular being strongly linked with Feyenoord.

As well as Önal, the club also said goodbye to Dirk Proper, Jasper Cillessen, Eli Dasa, Jetro Willems, Virgil Misidjan, Rober González and Youssef El Kachati, among others.

European football on the horizon meant the squad had to be strengthened too. Technical director Carlos Aalbers leaned even further into experience by signing Dusan Tadic, Perr Schuurs, Emre Mor and Jamiro Monteiro on free transfers. The first three in particular have more than earned their stripes at the highest level. Kaj Sierhuis, Tobias Storm, Adam Tahaui and loanee Clement Bischoff also arrived at De Goffert.

Last season, NEC benefited above all from the rapid development of relatively young players. It is not hard to see why the club have deliberately opted for more experience this summer. A packed European schedule and higher expectations demand players who know what it takes to perform on multiple fronts. The coming months will show whether the many new faces adapt to Schreuder's intensive style as quickly as their predecessors did.

Results in pre-season

Pre-season brought mixed results for NEC. The Nijmegen side opened with a draw against De Treffers (1-1) and lost to MSV Duisburg (3-2), Anderlecht (3-2), Elversberg (0-1) and Sevilla (2-1). They balanced those results with wins over V-Varen Nagasaki (3-1) and Al Fayha (7-0).

For Dick Schreuder, though, the results mattered less. He knew NEC mainly had to peak in the Champions League qualifiers at the start of August. Pre-season therefore focused first and foremost on integrating the many new arrivals and sharpening the automatisms.

Tuesday evening's first leg against Olympiakos suggested NEC are ready for the real thing. The Nijmegen side held the Greek giants to 0-0 and made an excellent impression. That display showed the team are fully capable of holding their own in Europe and left them with every chance of reaching the decisive Champions League play-off round.

The style of play

High intensity, constant pressure and the necessary opportunism sum up Schreuder's style of play well. With his 'full-throttle football', Schreuder has brought real colour to the Eredivisie. His players were all top fit, which meant almost anyone could turn up in the opposition penalty area.

In a short space of time, the coach has built a clear footballing identity and there is no reason at all to move away from it this season. The Nijmegen side generally line up in a 3-4-2-1 system, with the three central defenders handling the build-up and the wing-backs covering almost the entire flank. That allows NEC to press with numbers in the opposition half and constantly look to attack.

It makes for attractive football, but it asks a lot of the players. The wing-backs must keep going up and down, the midfield has to cover huge distances and the front line needs constant movement. That is exactly why NEC invested heavily in experienced players this summer. They must bring not only quality, but also the intensity Schreuder's football demands.

One key question remains: how will opponents respond? Last season, the Nijmegen side caught many teams out with their ultra-attacking style. Every Eredivisie club now know what to expect. It is up to Schreuder to combine attractive football with results once again, now that he has few secrets left from many of his opponents.

The key player

After an excellent debut season in Nijmegen, Lebreton looks ready to establish himself as one of NEC's absolute key figures. The Frenchman was perhaps the biggest surprise in Dick Schreuder's squad last season and impressed with his huge engine and tactical awareness, not least through the runs he made in behind without the ball. Once he gets on it, his dribbling makes him almost impossible to stop.

With Kodai Sano's departure looming, even more responsibility will fall on Lebreton's shoulders. The Frenchman will need not only to protect the balance in midfield, but also to play an important part in the way NEC press and break quickly. That gives him a key role in Schreuder's intensive style of play.

Who will be the positive surprise?

Clement Bischoff could easily become one of the surprises of the Eredivisie season. The winger, on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, appears to have an immediate shot at a starting place and at NEC gets the chance to show himself at a higher level.

As a Denmark youth international, he also fits the profile Schreuder likes to work with: quick players with plenty of depth. If Bischoff adapts smoothly to Dutch football, he could grow into one of the league's revelations.

When will the season be a success?

Despite finishing third last season, NEC's official target remains unchanged: a place in the top eight and qualification for European football again, as Schreuder recently said. That may sound modest, but given the double schedule and the changed expectations it is certainly realistic.

For Schreuder, this season is mainly about confirmation. Not by finishing third again, but by showing that NEC can compete structurally with the Dutch sub-top.

(Bold) predictions

Player of the year: Tjaronn Chery. Nejasmic, another candidate for this award, cannot be kept and will leave later in this window. Even at the age of 38, Chery remains NEC's creative brain. Last season he occasionally took the team by the hand with some very fine goals and he will remain immensely important to the club in the coming campaign as well.

Biggest disappointment: Emre Mor. Mor has plenty of talent, but in recent years he has rarely managed to show it over a longer period. At NEC he gets the chance to breathe new life into his career, but the competition is fierce, which means he will not manage to win a starting place.

Best signing: Dusan Tadic. With Tadic, NEC have brought in a huge amount of experience. Schreuder's style of play seems tailor-made for the Serbian. Out wide he can no longer give everything for 90 minutes, but as a striker he is going to be of great value.

Top scorer: Chery was already one of NEC's most productive players last season and he also takes the penalties. With his superb striking technique, he will become the top scorer, especially because Linssen and Tadic rotate up front.

European result: Europa League quarter-final. NEC reach the Champions League play-offs, but then just fall short against FK Bodø/Glimt. The Nijmegen side then manage to impress in the Europa League group stage, after which the quarter-final will be the end station.

Final Eredivisie position: Fifth place. Another third-place finish will be difficult because of the heavier schedule and the departure of several key players. Even so, NEC still have enough quality to secure another ticket for European football.

Other season previews

In the build-up to the first round of the Eredivisie, we are focusing on all 18 clubs this week. Below are the club previews that have already been published:

ADO Den Haag

Ajax

AZ

Cambuur

Excelsior

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Want to know when the season preview of your favourite club will be published? Ask in the comments. And share your own bold predictions about NEC too.







