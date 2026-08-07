Pre-season is almost over, the first official matches have been played and the transfer window is in full swing. The new Eredivisie season is now just around the corner. In a series of season previews, we are putting all 18 Eredivisie clubs under the microscope this week. This article focuses on FC Twente. We analyse the transfer window, dive into John van den Brom's style of play, highlight a player who could grow into one of the sensations of the Eredivisie and make a few bold predictions for the new season.

FC Twente have started a new chapter this summer. With Erik ten Hag as the new technical director, the club have chosen a fresh direction without abandoning last season's successful foundations. The squad has largely stayed intact, but Twente have strengthened key positions with experienced players such as Wout Weghorst, Ramiz Zerrouki and Joël Drommel. The big question is how quickly all the new pieces will click.

Looking back at last season

FC Twente can look back on a strong Eredivisie campaign. After a difficult start, the Tukkers recovered impressively and eventually finished a highly creditable fourth.

Under John van den Brom, Twente played polished, attacking football and at the same time became the strongest defensive side in the Eredivisie. No club conceded fewer goals. It also showed where there was still room for improvement. Despite their dominance in possession and the number of chances they created, Twente did not always turn that superiority into goals and wins.

Incoming and outgoing transfers

Erik ten Hag's first transfer window as technical director has already shown the direction FC Twente want to take. Although the Tukkers said goodbye to a number of familiar faces, the core of the squad has largely stayed intact. Left-back Mats Rots left for a record fee of around €16 million to TSG Hoffenheim. Club icon Ricky van Wolfswinkel also brought his career to an end, while Bas Kuipers, Alec van Hoorenbeeck and Przemysław Tytoń were among those to depart.

Several eye-catching arrivals have come in. The undisputed headline act is Weghorst. The 53-cap international was Ten Hag's absolute dream candidate and must make sure FC Twente turn their superiority into goals and wins more often. Zerrouki's permanent return also looks a major boost in quality. The Algerian knows the club better than anyone and already proved during his loan spell last season that he can be of great value.

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Aske Adelgaard must fill the gap left by Mats Rots, while Joël Drommel returns to the club where he broke through after five years away. Officially, Lars Unnerstall still starts the season as first-choice goalkeeper, but Drommel is expected to push him hard for that spot. Remko Pasveer has also arrived. The experienced goalkeeper seems to have been signed mainly to further strengthen the elite sporting culture within the squad with his mentality and experience.

More ins and outs could still follow in the coming weeks. FC Twente are braced for interest in several starters and have not ruled out extra reinforcements towards the end of the transfer window. For now, though, the most important pieces seem to be in place, allowing Van den Brom to focus mainly on the further development of his team.

Pre-season results

FC Twente had a solid pre-season. The Tukkers beat Aberdeen (1-0), Sportfreunde Lotte (3-1), PAOK (3-2) and FC Emmen (3-0), drew with KAA Gent (2-2) and lost only to KRC Genk (2-1). The biggest disappointment came in the Europa League qualifiers. Over two matches, Ferencváros proved too strong by a 4-3 aggregate score, meaning the Tukkers had to continue their European adventure in the Conference League qualifiers.

Twente responded impressively to their Europa League elimination. In the first match of the tie with DAC 1904, Van den Brom's side immediately showed their resilience. FC Twente recorded a convincing 6-0 win and took a big step towards the Conference League play-offs.

Van den Brom did not hesitate to act after the elimination against Ferencváros. The coach made no fewer than four changes. They worked a treat. With Zerrouki as the holding midfielder, Daouda Weidmann as the box-to-box midfielder and Daan Rots as the attacking midfielder, FC Twente looked more dynamic and dangerous than in their previous European matches. Van den Brom may well have found his ideal midfield with that shape.

At the back, the changes also paid off straight away. Robin Pröpper took his chance in the heart of the defence and seems to have played his way into the starting XI for the time being. That will probably come at the expense of Ruud Nijstad, who did not make a strong impression in the return leg against Ferencváros and also picked up a minor injury.

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Style of play

Van den Brom is understandably building on the style that served Twente so well last season. The Tukkers again want to put opponents under pressure early and create chances through tidy positional play.

There are a few shifts in emphasis, though. Zerrouki, as the holding midfielder, handles the build-up and must provide balance in midfield, while Daouda Weidmann is given more freedom to attack the space in behind. The French-Ivorian adds extra dynamism with his runs, while Daan Rots is appearing more often between the lines from the number 10 position. That division of roles worked excellently in the match with DAC 1904.

Weghorst's arrival also has a major impact on Twente's attacking play. The striker is not only a focal point in the box, but also regularly drops deeper to bring team-mates into play. That creates space for the wingers, who must threaten with their pace and runs in behind. Sondre Ørjasæter in particular looks capable of benefiting from that.

Without the ball, FC Twente continue to press high. That brought the team a great deal of success last season and formed an important foundation for the low number of goals conceded.

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The key player

Sondre Ørjasæter could develop into one of the Eredivisie's biggest entertainers this season. The Norwegian already made a big impression last season with his pace, dribbling and creativity, but his performances were far from always rewarded with goals or assists. That was not only down to his own output, but also to the fact that team-mates were wasteful with many of the chances he created.

That is exactly why Weghorst's arrival is so interesting. Twente regularly struggled last season to turn superiority into goals, but Ørjasæter is now playing alongside a striker who so often finishes when he is supplied well. Everything points to the Norwegian left winger being ready for his definitive breakthrough in the Eredivisie. ESPN analyst Kenneth Perez was still full of praise for the winger last month and said that Twente 'have gold in their hands' with the 22-year-old Norwegian.

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Who will break through?

Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink is regarded as one of the biggest talents from FC Twente's academy. The 20-year-old striker made a good impression during pre-season and showed he has the qualities to grow into a starter in time.

A definitive breakthrough this season is far from guaranteed, though. With Wout Weghorst, Van den Brom has an undisputed first-choice striker at his disposal, so Vennegoor of Hesselink looks likely to have to settle for substitute appearances for now.

The busy schedule could still open the door. FC Twente want to qualify for the league phase of the Conference League and then hope to make a big impression in Europe as well. On top of that, there are still the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup. Vennegoor of Hesselink therefore seems likely to get enough minutes.

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When will the season be a success?

FC Twente will again be in the mix for the top places in the Eredivisie this season. The competition looks stronger than last year, though. PSV, Ajax and Feyenoord again have plenty of quality, while AZ and FC Utrecht are also making no secret of their ambitions. Another top-four finish would therefore be an impressive achievement.

Europe matters too. The elimination against Ferencváros was a major blow, but a strong European run is still possible through the Conference League. If Van den Brom's side reach the league phase and also play a meaningful role in it, that could give the season extra shine.

(Bold) predictions

Player of the year: Sondre Ørjasæter. The Norwegian already showed last season that he has exceptional qualities, but he did not get enough output for his good play at that point. With Weghorst as a focal point and finisher, I expect Ørjasæter to improve his numbers significantly and grow into Twente's great entertainer.

Biggest disappointment: Aske Adelgaard. The Dane may well face the toughest task in FC Twente's squad: succeeding Mats Rots. Last season, with his enormous attacking drive, he grew into one of the Tukkers' standout performers. Adelgaard showed at Go Ahead Eagles that he has enough quality, but he managed only one goal and two assists in 27 Eredivisie matches there.

Best signing: Wout Weghorst. Weghorst will score his goals for Twente this season and prove his value to Van den Brom's side that way. With players such as Ørjasæter, Daan Rots and Pjaca, there are enough creative players to supply him.

Top scorer: Wout Weghorst. Expectations are high, but Weghorst has the qualities to live up to them. As mentioned above, he seems likely to receive enough service.

Final Eredivisie position: fourth place. The squad once again looks strong and several targeted signings have been made. The competition at the top of the Eredivisie is fierce, though, so another fourth-place finish looks both realistic and impressive.

European result: Conference League quarter-final. The 6-0 win over DAC 1904 is the start of a good run. Twente will qualify for the league phase of the Conference League and eventually make it to the quarter-finals.

Other season previews

In the build-up to the first round of Eredivisie fixtures, we are highlighting all 18 clubs this week. Below are the club previews that have already been published:

ADO Den Haag

Ajax

AZ

Cambuur

Excelsior

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Go Ahead Eagles

FC Groningen

sc Heerenveen

NEC

PEC Zwolle

PSV

TelstarFC Twente

Share your own bold predictions about FC Twente in the comments too!











