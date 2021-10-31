Season-defining week ahead for Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs have a big week ahead as they tackle high-flying Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday evening before squaring up to Orlando Pirates in Saturday's Soweto derby.



It has so far been a season of mixed fortunes for Amakhosi, although fans may currently be feeling a bit more upbeat after back-to-back victories over Chippa United and SuperSport United lifted the team into sixth position - after they had for some time been languishing around 12th spot, fourth from bottom.

There has also seemingly been an upturn in some of the individual performances, and with Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker starting to click up front, and Daniel Akpeyi solid on goal, the optimism is understandable.

It would be fair to say, that after half a decade of disappointments, a lot of fans have become jaded and won't be getting overly carried away just yet.

With 12 points from eight matches, Chiefs trail Sundowns (who have played a game less), by seven points.

To think that the current Amakhosi side, currently in a rebuilding phase after their transfer ban and the constant chopping and changing of coaches, are ready to have a go at Sundowns for the league title, might be pushing it.

But what Amakhosi should be aiming for, is Champions League qualification by finishing second, and also to finish as close to Downs as possible - to start closing that gap, season by season.

A six-pointer

To finish second, some of Chiefs' main rivals seemingly are the likes of SuperSport (currently third with 15 points), and surprise side Stellenbosch FC, who are second with 16 points.

As such, their encounter with the Winelands club at FNB Stadium has the makings of a six-pointer - if the Glamour Boys lose to Stellies, they'll be seven points adrift, and if they win, just one point behind Steve Barker's team.





Having beaten SuperSport already, there is every reason that Chiefs should believe they can see off the Cape side.

That would set them up perfectly for the Soweto derby on Saturday against a Pirates side, who on paper at least, should also be contending for a top two spot.



Two victories this week against direct rivals, with six more points in the bag, plus the morale-booster of beating arch-rivals Bucs, and Chiefs will be flying - positive results will breed more confidence and their season could snowball from there in both league and cup.

However, if it goes the other away and Amakhosi come away empty-handed or with just a point or two, it may feel like they're right back where they were just a few weeks back, devoid of confidence, the pressure growing on coach Stuart Baxter, and the supporters becoming increasingly impatient and vocal of their disapproval.

The coming week may prove a pivotal one for Baxter and for Chiefs' season.



