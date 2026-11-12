Sean Steur wants to put a painful fact to rest with the Netherlands Under-21s: ‘It would be my first time...’

Sean Steur made a mega move from Ajax to Newcastle United last summer. The eighteen-year-old midfielder has rejoined the Netherlands Under-21s this week ahead of a crucial two-legged tie. Voetbalzone caught up with the Volendam native at a media session in Zeist.

At the Netherlands Under-21s' regular team hotel, Steur walks over with fellow youngster Ruud Nijstad. The pair finish laughing before Steur gets down to the interview. "It's always nice to be back here. We have two important matches to play, so there's plenty to look forward to."

During this international break, the Netherlands Under-21s face Denmark Under-21s in the play-offs. The two legs will decide who reaches the 2027 European Championship, which will take place next summer in Albania and Serbia.

Steur has not yet picked up a Geordie accent. "When I'm in Newcastle, I still speak plenty of Dutch. I call the lads here and my parents a lot. Sven Botman is Dutch too, of course. Still, it's nice to be able to speak my own language all the time for a while."

"I thought my English was really good... But it's at a good level now. Because of the accent there, at first I sometimes had to ask people to repeat things several times. It's a lot better now," Steur laughs.

Netherlands Under-21s

Despite what is at stake next week, Steur senses little tension in the Netherlands Under-21s squad. "No, we're just staying calm. Of course we know we really have to win. We've already had a good training session, and I can tell everyone is motivated. But I don't feel any tension or extra pressure. We know what we have to do."

Steur is particularly determined to reach the youth European Championship. "Other lads have won a youth European Championship before, but for me it would be my first time at a finals tournament... That's something great to look forward to. It's really important that we're there with the Netherlands. Everyone here wants that."

Alongside him in the squad is Nijstad, with whom he spends a lot of time. "Ruud and I laugh a lot together. I've known him for a few years and we've always had a really good bond. So I'm glad to be here with him."

Games take up most of their free time in Zeist. "Pool, table tennis and Rummikub. Ruud says he often beats me at FIFA? I can show you a video on my phone later that suggests something very different from what he says. Seriously, I've never lost to him!"

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Much-discussed move

Since this year, Steur's card in FIFA's popular Ultimate Team game mode has carried the Premier League logo. He remains happy with his move to Newcastle United. "I've settled in well and I'm really enjoying myself. It's a wonderful league and a fantastic club, with amazing supporters."

To Steur, the biggest difference between Ajax and Newcastle United is the league itself. "It's still just football, of course. I think the biggest difference is the league itself. It's a bit more intense, both physically and in terms of speed."

"Anyone can see that on television too. Everything is just a little more extreme. That's exactly what I like about it. It's one of the reasons I made the move," says Steur, who still stands fully behind his decision. "One hundred per cent!"

The hefty transfer fee has not put extra pressure on Steur. "I think my price tag isn't that high by today's standards in football. Of course it's a lot of money for an eighteen-year-old, but you see enormous sums being paid everywhere."

"I don't look at it that way myself. I try to develop as well as I can and do the best I can. It's not really something I've ever thought about," says Steur.

Botman, 26, who represented the Netherlands Under-21s twelve times in the past, has helped Steur settle in England. "Luckily, Sven and I get on really well. He's a really good guy and explained things to me at the beginning if I didn't understand something."

Newcastle United's fans have praised Steur and believe he deserves more playing time. He remains calm about it. "It's always nice when the supporters are happy with you. It's up to me to keep it that way."

"Every match for Newcastle is incredibly special, especially with those fans. Particularly at St James' Park. I don't think I'll ever get tired of the atmosphere there. I'm very grateful for that," Steur says proudly.

The Netherlands national team

Steur has realised his Premier League dream, but his ambitions go further. In Italy, seventeen-year-old midfielder Riccardo Cassano (Como) can hope for playing time as a senior international during this international break, even though he has yet to make his official professional debut.

Despite having considerably more experience in that respect, Steur remains patient. "The Netherlands national team is a dream for every player in the Under-21s, so it's a dream for me too. It's a goal, of course, but I'm not someone who looks too far ahead, because I don't think there's much point."

"I'm just trying to develop as well as I can as a player, and ultimately I'd really like to achieve that," stresses Steur, who knows what he needs. "To play a lot, get stronger and gain a bit more experience."

For now, Steur's focus is entirely on the play-offs against Denmark Under-21s. His goal is clear: "This international break will only be a success if we make it to the European Championship!"

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