Seale impressed by bright Kaizer Chiefs start, but gives advice to Mathoho

The retired Amakhosi defender has shared his thoughts on the club’s bright start this season following two league wins

legend Rudolph Seale has praised Amakhosi for their bright start in the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season after bagging two consecutive victories.

The former defender believes coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops have the ability to continue with their fine run after making the best signings in the transfer market.

However, the Soweto-born legend has advised defender Erick Mathoho to balance his duties and not focus too much on scoring goals.

“It’s all about keeping consistency and I am hoping that they will maintain their good start. I know that Mathoho has scored twice and I am concerned he may forget his defensive duties," Seale told Goal.

“He must not forget that his main job is to defend because if you score goals as a defender and fail to defend, everything is just meaningless.

“He must score goals to benefit the team but he must not forget his primary duties. I’m impressed with his contribution so far. I am saying this because he will not be benched if he doesn’t score goals, but he will be benched if he concedes - he must balance his responsibilities.

“However, I am confident the coaching staff will keep him calm to ensure he finds the balance in his duties, but everybody is entitled to scoring for the team except the goalkeeper.

“I am also impressed with the new striker who wears number nine [Samir Nurkovic], he will help us going forward because he plays for the team and I just wish injuries don’t hurt him this season. It’s a good start for the club and we can just hope for a better end."

Speaking about the likes of Nurkovic and Lazarous Kambole, the former Bafana Bafana international has heaped praise on the scouting department, adding that these are the best signings compared the previous seasons.

“They brought something new and I think these guys will add value going forward as they show good signs," he continued.

"To be honest, credit must go to the scouting department because this is something better compared to the last four seasons. I just hope we maintain the same squad next season for them to gel and start competing for the league title.

“I think it’s not fair to say they must go all out and win the league title, but they can push for one or two trophies, that is possible and also look to gain a respectable position on the log table."

Despite backing the new signings, the Soweto-born legend has expressed concern in the goalkeeping department, and admitted he hopes Itumeleng Khune will make a speedy return since he brings a strong personality in the squad.

“I looked at the two previous games against and Black , I think the only thing that leaves me unconvinced is the goalkeeping department," he reflected.

“I hope Khune makes it in time and help the team as we run the race. Khune doesn’t just come to solve problems between the posts.

“He has a strong personality, he makes a valuable contribution. We may have a shot-stopper and everything but we need someone that can awake the team.

"Shout these instructions and lead by example. I see [Bernard] Parker is trying as a skipper, but Khune can bring so much into that team."