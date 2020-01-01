Seabi willing to remain patient for Mamelodi Sundowns chance

The 25-year-old is in his first season at the Brazilians where he has encountered stiff competition after joining from Polokwane City

Opportunity has been limited for ' Sammy Seabi, but the midfielder has vowed to remain patient as he waits to play a key role in his new team's bid for a third straight Premier Soccer League title.

Seabi arrived at Chloorkop at the start of the current season from and has managed just five appearances across all competitions in his debut season at Sundowns.

While he is regarded by coach Pitso Mosimane as a player for the future, Seabi’s progress at Sundowns has been blocked by seasoned campaigners like captain Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali and Tiyani Mabunda.

However, the midfielder believes that he is on the correct path to establish himself as a regular in the team at the giants.

“One thing about me is that I am a patient person. It hasn’t been so long since I joined the team and I was still fitting in,” Seabi told the club website, "but so far so good.

"I know my time will come very soon. I just need to put more effort," he added. "My target now is to help the team fully to reach our goals and to win the league as well as the other cup competitions.”

Winning his first PSL title in his maiden season with the Brazilians appears a strong possibility, with second-placed Sundowns four points behind leaders log leaders who have played a game more.

If the season resumes, Mosimane’s men will have nine games to play in their title defence.

Although Seabi has earned limited gametime to far, it has been a season full of experience while travelling with the team around Africa for Caf matches.

“It was a very good feeling to be part of the team because it was my first time. I had never played [in the] Caf [Champions League] and for me being part of the team was great,” said Seabi. “I appreciate the opportunity [to travel to with the squad] and believe I will help the team to achieve more and more.

"I must also add that the atmosphere there was super, so it was really a great feeling, I must say, and I can’t wait to feature.”

Seabi arrived at Downs with four seasons experience of PSL football with Polokwane City.