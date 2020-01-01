Seabi: Mamelodi Sundowns loan midfielder to Swallows FC

The former Polokwane City man has been allowed to seek regular game time elsewhere after struggling to break into the Brazilians starting line-up

have announced midfielder Sammy Seabi will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Swallows FC.

The news of Seabi moving to the Dube Birds surfaced earlier this week but no official comment was made by either clubs.

Sundowns took to their social media platforms to confirm Seabi's season-long loan deal on Thursday.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows have reached an agreement on a season-long loan deal for midfielder Sammy Seabi.



We wish him all the best!#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/fQ7yC1tGIh — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 8, 2020

More to follow...