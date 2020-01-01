Transfers

Seabi: Mamelodi Sundowns loan midfielder to Swallows FC

Ernest Makhaya
South Africa Chief Editor
Sammy Seabi, SuperSport United, August 2019
The former Polokwane City man has been allowed to seek regular game time elsewhere after struggling to break into the Brazilians starting line-up

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced midfielder Sammy Seabi will spend the 2020-21 PSL season on loan at Swallows FC. 

The news of Seabi moving to the Dube Birds surfaced earlier this week but no official comment was made by either clubs.

Sundowns took to their social media platforms to confirm Seabi's season-long loan deal on Thursday. 

