Seabi: Mamelodi Sundowns loan midfielder to Swallows FC
Mamelodi Sundowns have announced midfielder Sammy Seabi will spend the 2020-21 PSL season on loan at Swallows FC.
The news of Seabi moving to the Dube Birds surfaced earlier this week but no official comment was made by either clubs.
Sundowns took to their social media platforms to confirm Seabi's season-long loan deal on Thursday.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows have reached an agreement on a season-long loan deal for midfielder Sammy Seabi.— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 8, 2020
We wish him all the best!#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/fQ7yC1tGIh
