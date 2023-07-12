Scottish side Livingston secure the services of Aphelele Teto from PSL side TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy have sold youngster Aphelele Teto to a European side after making a good impression in last campaign's pre-season.

Teto makes move to Scotland from TS Galaxy

He makes a vow to fly the Mzansi flag high

Teto becomes second PSL player to make big move

WHAT HAPPENED: Scotland side Livingston have secured the services of Teto from Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy for an undisclosed fee while contract details were not shared by The Rockets.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We are quite pleased by the interest shown in Teto by Livingston. It is not so often that a South African youngster signs with a UK-based club," said Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi in a statement released by the club.

"Teto caught the eye of Livingston head coach David Martindale during our pre-season training camp in Turkey in December last year when our club played against Giresunspor.

"As the first South African team to hold a training camp in Europe, the jury has been out as to what would be the benefits of such an adventure. I am happy that our country now realizes that such an initiative could give a lifetime opportunity to players among other things," added Sukazi

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Teto becomes the second player from the PSL to make a move to Europe in this current transfer window after former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana who joined Romanian side FCSB.

WHAT'S NEXT: Teto will link up with his teammates in Scotland and he has promised to do his best to fly the South African flag high.

"I am very happy to have the opportunity to play for Livingston FC in the Scottish Premiership. It has always been my childhood dream to play football in Europe.

"I would like to thank TS Galaxy Football Club for giving me the opportunity to play professional football as well as our Head Coach for believing in me. I will do my best in Scotland and hopefully, my performance could open many doors for other South African youngsters," said the 20-year-old.