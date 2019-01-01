Scotland set Israel test in Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals as Northern Ireland face Bosnia & Herzegovina

Steve Clarke’s side are looking to reach a first major finals since 1998 and their first European Championship since the summer of 1996

will face Israel in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final as they seek to reach a first major finals since the 1998 World Cup.

Elsewhere, the will take on Slovakia as Mick McCarthy endeavours to deliver qualification for another international tournament, while tackle & Herzegovina.

Norway face , with the winners of that contest representing a potential play-off final opponent for Scotland, while Georgia meet Belarus and North Macedonia are the opponents for Kosovo.

The last of the semi-final fixtures will see – who stunned at Euro 2016 – take on Romania and Hungary face off against Bulgaria.

Scotland will be on home soil at Hampden in their last-four encounter, but will need to head out on the road in order to reach .

The draw has determined that the winner of the Norway versus Serbia game will play host to the final in Path C.

There remains the potential for an Ireland derby date in Path B, with the Republic facing up to two possible games on the road.

If they overcome Slovakia, then they will remain away from home for a final date against either neighbours Northern Ireland or Bosnia.

In Path D, the winner of Georgia’s meeting with Belarus will host the final against North Macedonia or Kosovo.

Bulgaria or Hungary will be the home side in the final down Path A.

The semi-final fixtures are due to take place on March 26, 2020, with the finals being staged on March 31.

Four teams will book their place alongside the 20 that have already secured direct qualification.

Among those who have booked their tickets to an event which will see games staged across Europe are England, , , , , , and .

Reigning champions will also be looking to defend their title with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo once again leading the charge for Fernando Santos’ side.

The draw for the finals itself takes place on November 30 in Bucharest, with the tournament running from June 12, 2020 to July 12.