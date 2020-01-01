Schutte: Bafana Bafana hopeful signs for Spanish club CD Mirandes

The 22-year-old will be hoping to impress South Africa head coach Molefi Ntseki during his time with the Reds

Bafana Bafana hopeful Ricardo Schutte has completed his move to Spanish club CD Mirandes.

The promising striker has joined the club nicknamed the Reds on a season-long deal from Portuguese outfit Rio Ave.

Schutte struggled for game time during the 2019/20 campaign as he made only one appearance in the Primeira Liga.

Mirandes made the announcement on their official website as they beefed up their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign in the Spanish second-tier, Segunda Liga:

A club statement read: "Rio Ave FC and Club Deportivo Mirandes have reached an agreement for Ricardo Schutte to play next season on loan for the Rojillo team in Smartbank."

"The Portuguese footballer comes to the Anduva team after playing his fledgeling career in Portuguese football."

"Andre Ricardo Ferreira Schutte [born in Ribeira Brava, 1998], is a forward with power and intensity, with good movement between the lines thanks to his speed and a good understanding of the game."

Schutte, who was born to a Portuguese mother and a South African father, began playing football for the local team, Ribeira Brava in 2007.

Before joining Primeira Liga giants FC 's academy where he spent fours years, he then moved to Rio Ave in 2012.

The lanky frontman impressed during his time with the Rio Ave B side (reserve team) scoring 11 goals in 26 matches during the 2017/18 season.

Schutte was then promoted to the first team in July 2018 and he made his professional debut in the Uefa .

The gifted player came on as a late substitute for Rio Ave as they drew 4-4 against Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok in August 2018.

Schutte then made his Primeira Liga debut in the following campaign (2019/20) as his side succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Braga in December 2019.

His agent Joao Filipe recently revealed Schutte is keen to play for Bafana with his South African passport having been approved.