Schreuder: Why I chose Bassey over Wijndal in Ajax’s match against Nijmegen

Ajax Amsterdam coach Alfred Schreuder has explained how he opted for Calvin Bassey against Nijmegen because he was not convinced by Owen Wijndal.

Schreuder was more convinced by Bassey’s qualities than Wijndal

The Ajax coach was impressed by defender’s display at left-back

Nigeria international has largely been used in central defence

WHAT HAPPENED? Bassey started at left-back in the Eredivisie encounter that ended 1-1 and made one clearance while putting in two tackles, having been moved from his preferred position at centre-back, where Devyne Rensch partnered Jurrien Timber.

The Nigeria international gave a good account of himself in a role that he has filled in occasionally since his move to Ajax in the summer to the delight of his coach who felt vindicated, having chosen him ahead of youngster Wijndal.

Bassey has been one of Schreuder’s dependable players, featuring in 20 games in all competitions while scoring one goal. While he has largely been utilised in central defence, he also possesses qualities to play at left-back, giving his coach options in that position.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “He [Wijndal] has to bring more, he knows that himself,” said Schreuder as quoted by Soccernews. “We push him in that too. That is obvious.”

“Bassey took over as occasional left back. I think he did it well. We tried it with both players in training and that is why I chose Bassey in the end.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old has been Timber’s partner this season following the departure of Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United although his ball-playing abilities have been the subject of criticism from a number of former Ajax players.

Schreuder has, however, backed him to come good and with Daley Blind leaving for Bayern Munich this month and the coach still not convinced by Wijndal, the former Rangers defender might fill in on the left side of defence a little longer for the Dutch champions.

WHAT’S NEXT? Ajax play away to Den Bosch in the Dutch Cup on Wednesday before Saturday’s home meeting with Twente in the Eredivisie.