Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged his former club to try to sign Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, ahead of Atletico Madrid, despite describing the Argentina defender as a "nutcase" and an "absolute clown".

The 28-year-old is expected to leave Tottenham this summer after being given the green light to join Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side are in intensive talks with Spurs, with only a few million separating them in negotiations.

United, meanwhile, are hunting fresh options to strengthen Michael Carrick's squad before the new season. Third in the Premier League last term, they return to the Champions League.

Scholes tore into Romero's reckless, undisciplined defending at Tottenham. Then he surprised everyone by calling on Manchester United to snatch him from under Atletico's noses.

Discussing United's potential transfer targets on the "The Good, the Bad and the Football" podcast, he said: "This one you might laugh at. Cristian Romero from Tottenham."

According to the "Daily Mail", he added: "I know this might seem ridiculous, but I think I like him. I think he's a nutcase. He's a very good defender, but he does some stupid things. He's a clown in every sense of the word."

He continued: "He seems to be a defender who is very popular, really. I know this might seem strange, but I think the Old Trafford fans would love him."

Centre-back is where Scholes believes United must strengthen most if they want to progress.

He went on: "I think centre-back is probably the most important position that needs addressing. You need reliable defenders in the Premier League. They are better off being physically fit enough to play in most matches."

Rounding off his remarks, he said: "Harry Maguire isn't, but Martinez suffers a lot of injuries. We have young Ayden Heaven, who I think is a very promising talent, but he'll still make mistakes. He's young."