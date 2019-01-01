Schneiderlin admits to Man Utd struggle under 'controlling' Van Gaal & questions Everton future

The French midfielder spent just 18 months at Old Trafford and could soon be on the move again after taking in two-and-a-half seasons on Merseyside

Morgan Schneiderlin admits to having endured a tough time at under Louis van Gaal and says he is now weighing up his future again at .

The French midfielder secured a £25 million ($32m) move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2015 after impressing in English football at .

He would spend just 18 months with the Red Devils, with 29 Premier League appearances made under Van Gaal before falling out of favour when Jose Mourinho took the reins.

Asked by Winamax to assess his time with United, Schneiderlin said: “I have mixed feelings.

“When I arrived at United, it felt like the club was in a transition period.

“With Louis Van Gaal, it was not easy to adapt to his methods.

“At Southampton, I was very free in my movements. With him, I had the impression that he was trying to control everything, it was very rigid. I had a hard time accepting the fact that every pass I made, I needed to be able to explain why I had made that pass or move.

“In the game, I was not really released, it was not great and we had a complicated season.

“Mentally, I also took a shot because six months before, [ boss] Didier Deschamps told me that I was a potential holder for him [at Euro 2016]. Finally, I did not play at all, so I only had 10 days of preparation when I returned to Manchester.

“Jose Mourinho told me that he liked my qualities and that he was interested in me when he was at , but that there was [Ander] Herrera and [Marouane] Fellaini that he knew better and had better preparation, so I played very little from there.”

Schneiderlin left United for in January 2017.

Once again, he was a regular at the start of spell at a new club, but took in only 14 appearances across the 2018-19 campaign.

He is tied to a long-term deal at Goodison Park, but concedes that he could soon be on the move.

Schneiderlin added on his current situation: “I still have two years of contract and I am a bit divided.

“I arrived, I had a good performance, and the next season was a bit more complicated.

“For the moment I am intending to respect my contract, after that we will see.

“If the club wants to sell me and I am offered an interesting project, anything is possible.

“I mostly want and need to play, I feel that I have reached my best level physically, so we'll see.”