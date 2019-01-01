Schelotto promises to 'open up the field' for the Galaxy's attackers

The former Boca Juniors boss belives he can help bring an attacking style to the MLS side and help the club return to winning ways

The LA Galaxy named Guillermo Barros Schelotto as the club’s new head coach on Wednesday, and the Argentine has promised to bring an attacking brand of soccer to the club.

Schelotto takes over a club looking to rebound from missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, only the second time the club has failed to make the playoffs in back-to-back years.

Despite that, the 45-year-old takes over a roster with plenty of attacking options. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 22 times in his first MLS season and is back for more, giving Schelotto and attacking centerpiece to go along with a midfield that currently includes three designated players, though the club will have to make adjustments in that department to comply with league rules.

The club will also get the chance to build through the MLS draft and throughout the rest of the offseason, and Schelotto has high expectations heading into his first year in charge.

“We want to be offensive, and we want to open the field," he told the club’s website. "I have the biggest expectations about the players that we have—Zlatan Ibrahimovic, [Romain] Alessandrini, [Giovani and Jonathan] dos Santos.

“We have good international players, and we have good American players as well. I think we can have a good year. I think that I have the best expectations for them. We can work together, and we can do something for Galaxy."

The former Boca Juniors boss also explained his decision to join up with the Galaxy, saying that he sees big things in the future for the club under the direction of recently hired general manager Dennis te Kloese.

“I decide [to join] Galaxy because I know the league, I know what we are talking about. I think that the next step after Boca was outside the country and the Galaxy gave me the opportunity,” he said.

“I’ve been talking with Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese and I think that we are aligned on the Galaxy’s future. I took this position because I am thinking about the future of not just me, but the Galaxy. I think it will be very important and I want to be a part.”