Schalke 04's Harit named Bundesliga Player of the Month

The Morocco international rediscovered his goalscoring touch in the German top-flight and helped the Royal Blues enjoy a successful September

04 midfielder Amine Harit has won the Player of the Month award for September.

Last month came as a revival for Harit, who ended his nine-month goal drought in the German top-flight with four goals and two assists in three matches.

The 22-year-old helped Schalke 04 see off Paderborn with a brace in their 5-1 win on September 15 and then grabbed a goal in each of their victories against 05 and .

Harit, who was named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year for the 2017-18 season, defeated trio Phillipe Coutinho, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski, 's Stefan Lainer and left-back Christian Gunter to win the monthly gong.

He is presently enjoying his best goal return in , with four goals in seven matches and he will be hoping to maintain his inspiring form when Schalke 04 visit on Sunday.