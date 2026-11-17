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The Netherlands national team suffered one of the heaviest defeats in its history on Monday, losing 5-0 to Jürgen Klopp's Germany.

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The result cost the Netherlands top spot in their Nations League group. They still went through to the next round as runners-up, but the performance has drawn a wave of criticism over the last few hours.

One of the harshest verdicts came from Dutch newspaper "De Telegraaf", which branded the former Barcelona player "responsible for an unprecedented humiliation". That was the headline journalist Valentijn Driessen put on his analysis of Germany's 5-0 win.

Wrong calls after De Jong's injury

Much of the criticism centres on the coach's choice of replacement for Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

Driessen believes starting Quinten Timber was a mistake: "He is not the right man to lead the build-up play. And Joey Veerman cannot do it on his own."

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He wraps up by saying he expects more from a football man like Xavi Hernández, though he also points out that the defeat could have been heavier: "They were crushed. The Dutch team's performance was staggering. And in the second half, their performance was far below expectations. Even 5-0 was far too lenient, because the score could easily have been 8-0."

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Low ratings for the Netherlands players

The paper also handed the entire squad low marks in its player ratings, and the coach didn't escape either on one of the toughest nights of his managerial career.

It comes just days after a stunning attacking display in the 7-0 win over Greece.

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On the team's performance, the paper notes that "little was seen of the dominant, possession-based football that Xavi has always wanted from the start" and that the team "was a disorganised group, without passion or discipline ... without quality or cohesion among the members of the team".

Reaction to the defeat

Dutch media also looked beyond their own borders for reaction, noting that the foreign press was calling it "a real disgrace".

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After a defeat of this size, finding any positives is extremely difficult.

A strong opponent

A very tough Nations League quarter-final now looks likely.

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Finishing second in the group means the Netherlands will face one of the other group winners. Group 4 is still to be settled, with Portugal expected to top it, so the other two possible opponents are England or France, who finished third and fourth respectively at the last World Cup.

A negative record for the Netherlands

Germany produced one of their best Nations League performances, putting five past the Netherlands in the sixth round of group matches on Monday.

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The result stunned the Dutch. They went into the match full of confidence after some impressive attacking displays, but Germany dictated the tempo and ruthlessly turned their chances into goals.

Five goals conceded is more than a heavy scoreline. It's a rare blot on the Netherlands' record in official competitions. According to Stats Foot, the last time they let in five in an official match was on 16 July 1952, against a Brazil (B) side in the preliminary qualifiers for the Olympic Games.

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The same source shows the Netherlands also conceded five against Belgium on 4 September 1999, but that was a friendly.