The former Moroka Swallows star based his judgement on a pre-season game in which Amakhosi beat the Sea Robbers

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Joseph Makhanya has picked players that show Kaizer Chiefs could have a bright and promising future in the Premier Soccer League.

Kgaogelo Sekgota, Sabelo Radebe, Khama Billiat, and Keagan Dolly are the stars picked by the former Pirates man, and he based his judgment on how they performed in the Carling Black Label Cup at the start of the month.

Bright Future

"I think the future looks bright," Makhanya told Soccer Laduma.

"The way Chiefs played it, makes you scared if you saw the likes of Kgaogelo Sekgota and Sabelo Radebe, while they still have the likes of Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly. It is going to be a different side and an exciting one."

Amakhosi struggled in the previous season and ended up finishing eighth, with Gavin Hunt losing his job for the poor performance, but Makhanya predicts a promising 2021/22 season for them.

"There's still have Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom. I think the upcoming season will be very good for them, they are promising," he added.

"It was a game I thought Orlando Pirates will have the edge because of experience, but you look at Chiefs' youngsters, they stood their ground.

"They were very competitive against a tried and tested Buccaneers."

Makhanya's assessment came a few days after former Chiefs winger Junior Khanye praised the new signings but raised concern about whether Stuart Baxter can bring the the best out of them.

"Kaizer Chiefs have done a remarkable job in the transfer market by signing Dolly, Alexander and Njabulo Ngcobo," Khanye stated.

"These are really good players who can play football and perhaps help the club in their search for trophies.

"My concern is their coach, [Stuart] Baxter. Is he going to emphasise transition football, or will he allow the players to express themselves? Is he flexible enough to adapt his playing style to allow players to play? Only time will tell.

"For the past five seasons, I have been saying that Kaizer Chiefs need quality players and in this transfer window they have shown intent and strengthened with the right kind of quality."