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Milan president Paolo Scaroni discusses the club’s ownership: "Cardinale has said he will never sell Milan. His project is long-term."

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Paolo Scaroni, president of Milan, discussed the club and its American owner, Gerry Cardinale, at the Rcs Sport Industry Talk event in Milan: "Cardinale has just said he will never sell Milan, precisely because his project is long-term."

"Gerry Cardinale’s idea, having come into Italian football after 25 years in sport, is to create Milan Sport Entertainment," Scaroni added, as reported by Sportmediaset. "That means developing other sports besides football around Milan, providing entertainment and communications, and using Milan and the city because he also attaches great importance to the city, which is one of the emerging cities in Europe, to create an appeal around all this for other sports and other activities."

Gerry Cardinale, born in 1967 and founder of RedBird Capital Partners in 2014, has owned Milan since 31 August 2022. Paolo Scaroni, born in 1946, joined the club's board of directors in 2017 and was appointed executive chairman on 21 July 2018 after the Elliott fund took ownership of the club.