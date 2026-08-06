South Korean police have raided the offices of the Korea Football Association, escalating a two-year investigation into irregularities surrounding the 2024 appointment of former national team coach Hong Myung-bo. The national team's World Cup exit has thrust the case back into the spotlight.

Officers carried out search and seizure operations at the association's main headquarters in Cheonan, around 90 kilometres south of the capital, as well as its offices in central Seoul.

According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the operation forms part of an expanded investigation into suspicions that association officials illegally intervened to appoint Hong as technical director in July 2024, breaching the approved procedures.

Investigators want to seize the association's official documents to establish whether senior figures, including former president Chung Mong-gyu and former technical director Lee Lim-saeng, used their influence to force the appointment through.

At the heart of the accusations is the claim that Lee, who has no authority under the regulations to appoint coaches, offered Hong the job during a meeting at a bakery near the coach's home.

Hong had handed in his resignation at the end of last June, following South Korea's group-stage exit from the World Cup.

Police questioned Hong last Tuesday over his suspected involvement, after a civil society organisation lodged a formal complaint against him and Chung. The complaint accuses the pair of obstruction of business, breach of trust, coercion and intimidation during the appointment process.

Two years have passed since police opened the investigation, but the World Cup failure has dragged the case firmly back into view. Late last month, the South Korean parliament questioned both Hong and Chung in a session covering several issues, most notably how the association is run and the appointment of the former coach.