Munuera Montero's penalty for Kylian Mbappé during Real Madrid's clash with Racing Santander at El Sardinero sparked a storm in the Catalan press. The newspapers branded it a laughable decision that handed the Royal side an advantage, an incident that enraged the host club's players and fans alike.
Catalan daily Sport led with the headline: "Scandal at El Sardinero! Anger over Mbappé's controversial penalty". The paper argued that the contact Prati made on the French forward was minimal, yet the referee still pointed to the spot after consulting VAR, much to the hosts' fury.
Mundo Deportivo took the same line. The outlet described Real Madrid's opener as a "laughable penalty", reckoning Prati's intervention amounted to nothing more than a light touch of his arm on Mbappé's chest as the striker tumbled inside the box. Video referee Mila Alfíndez saw no clear error and declined to call Munuera Montero over for a review.
According to the paper, the flashpoint came in the 10th minute. Mbappé beat the Racing defender inside the area before the referee signalled the foul amid furious protests from players and supporters. The French forward then stepped up and buried Real Madrid's first goal a minute later, drilling a powerful strike to the right of goalkeeper Aguirrezabala, who guessed the right way but could not keep it out.