SC Heerenveen finally have another win on the board. Robin Veldman’s side proved far too strong for Sparta Rotterdam at Het Kasteel, running out 0-4 winners. Nolhan Courtens, Jacob Trenskow, Maxence Rivera and Marko Farji got the goals.

Heerenveen opened the season with a 1-0 home win over FC Twente, but the Frisians had failed to collect another three points after that. Sparta had also managed just one win by kick-off, a 1-3 away victory at Telstar on 14 August.

Following a drab opening spell, Heerenveen went in front in the 28th minute. Courtens turned in from close range after an excellent pass from Levi Smans: 0-1.

From there, Heerenveen carved out several chances to make it 0-2. Michael Brouwer first kept Sparta in the game, but he could do nothing about Trenskow’s low finish into the far corner.

Back out for the second half, Heerenveen picked up where they had left off against a Sparta side that looked powerless. Rivera won a foot race, cut inside and had all the room he needed to fire in the 0-3 at the near post.

Forced to take risks, Sparta left space at the back. Heerenveen punished them through substitute Farji, who scored via Nick Verschuren: 0-4. That was the final score.

With the win, Heerenveen move up to 10th in the Eredivisie. Sparta, still waiting for their first home victory, are provisionally 14th.