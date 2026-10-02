Saudi national team threatens Al-Ahli with the absence of its player in the clash against Al-Nassr

Al-Ahli could be without a key man for their eagerly awaited Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr, and the Saudi national team are to blame.

The two sides meet on 15 October at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the ninth round of the Roshn League.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Al-Ahli may have to make do without left-back Zakaria Hawsawi, who picked up an injury on international duty.

Hawsawi limped off during Saudi Arabia's 2-0 win over Iraq last Tuesday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the third round of the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The newspaper reports that the left-back suffered a minor tear, closer to a bruise, in the posterior cruciate ligament, which means he needs two weeks to recover from the injury.

Al-Ahli's medical staff will put Hawsawi through a rehabilitation programme the moment he rejoins the squad. He is due to undergo a fresh examination after 10 days to determine whether he can feature against Al-Nassr.

That clash is a huge one for Al-Ahli. A win would drag them back into the Roshn League title race this season, after some poor results.

Al-Ahli sit sixth with 12 points from four wins and three defeats, four points adrift of third-placed Al-Nassr.