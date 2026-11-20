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Frenchman Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid striker, is closing in on a return to Olympique Lyon after the two parties entered negotiations over the possibility of bringing back the player who began his professional career at the French club.

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It would mark a new chapter for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner. He's approaching 39 but still hasn't decided to retire, and he wants one last adventure before hanging up his boots.

French outlet Football.fr has revealed that genuine talks are under way between Benzema and Olympique Lyon officials, which could pave the way for the striker's return in the coming period. Speculation about his future flared up again on Thursday evening, when he posted a picture on social media from his early days as a professional in the French club's shirt. That revived the prospect of him pulling on his old club's colours once more after many years away from French football.

It isn't a new idea. Intermediaries contacted Matthieu Louis-Jean last summer to explore whether a deal could be done, but those contacts produced no final agreement. Now the reports have resurfaced, with signs of a desire to turn the idea into more serious negotiations. Benzema is still looking for a suitable destination to continue his career, having been a free agent since last August following the termination of his contract with Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Benzema is a tempting option for Olympique Lyon, whose attack has been hit hard by injuries, chief among them the absences of Louis Obinda and Pavel Šulc. That has limited the coaching staff's options up front and left the club needing to boost their goalscoring in the second half of the season.

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For Benzema, it could mean a return to the club where he made his breakthrough and rose into the professional game, before his move to Real Madrid.

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There's a catch, though. Before he can return to European football, Benzema has to settle an important contractual matter with Saudi Arabia. Despite leaving Al-Hilal last summer, he reportedly remains tied to the Saudi Pro League through an ambassador contract that pays him a substantial fee for his continued association with the Kingdom. He must resolve his position on that deal before moving on to a new stage of his career.

According to the French outlet, Benzema's lawyers and representatives are looking at ending the ambassador contract and giving up the financial benefits attached to it. That would free him from his current commitments and allow him to agree to a return to European competition.

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A positive outcome is expected in the near future, and the agreement could be terminated for good by next week at the latest. That could open the door to faster negotiations with Lyon.

Benzema's return to Olympique Lyon still hinges on that contractual step, as well as on a final agreement between the player and the club over the details of the sporting project. What's certain is that his name is firmly back on the radar of his former club's supporters, who dream of seeing him again in the shirt he wore at the start of his career. He went on to make history at Real Madrid, winning the most prestigious individual and team honours. Ending his career where it all began is now one of the most prominent scenarios on the table.