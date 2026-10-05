All eyes turn to tomorrow's eagerly awaited Gulf Cup final between Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Tuesday evening. Spirits are high in the Saudi camp, where there's a burning desire to finish the job and lift the title in front of their own fans.

Al-Buraikan raises the banner of challenge

Saudi Arabia striker Firas Al-Buraikan spoke about the players' preparations for the final, insisting that reaching this stage is a source of pride for every member of the squad. "We are proud to play the final and we want to win the title," he told the media.

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The forward also acknowledged the physical toll the tournament has taken, particularly after a match that stretched to 120 minutes. That won't stop his team-mates from preparing properly for the decisive clash. "We played an exhausting 120 minutes, but we will be ready and we are waiting for the support of our fans," he added.

Next matches KSA Gulf Cup 14:00 UAE

Abu Al-Shamat: we want an achievement to tell our children

Saudi Arabia's Saleh Abu Al-Shamat agreed that lifting the Gulf Cup would be an exceptional achievement, stressing that representing the nation and winning titles with it remains one of the greatest moments any player can experience.

"There is nothing better than achieving something for the nation, something we are proud of and will tell our children in the future," Abu Al-Shamat told the media. The words lay bare just how motivated this group is heading into the final.

Saudi Arabia are putting the finishing touches to their preparations. The coaching staff and players are locked in on the final details after a long and demanding road, and they hope the final will be the last stop on their journey towards the trophy.

A crowning as Gulf champions against the UAE is the goal, in a match expected to draw a huge crowd. The Saudi players have set their sights on the feat, eager to delight the fans and turn this run into an everlasting memory in their international careers.