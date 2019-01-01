Saturday's Wrap: SuperSport United, Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs into TKO Last 8

Matsantsantsa have joined Abafana Bes'thende, Amakhosi and the Buccaneers in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup

The Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 continued to take centre stage this weekend where there were four matches scheduled for Saturday.

managed to book their spot in the Last 8 after beating 4-2 on penalties at Cape Town Stadium.

In the other match of the afternoon, dispatched Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at Orlando Stadium through Thembinkosi Lorch’s late strike, but our focus is on the two other matches played on the same day.

1-0

In Durban, Golden Arrows hosted Polokwane City at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in a clash that got underway at 15:00 and the hosts secured an important 1-0 win.

Steve Komphela’s side had the upper hand in the opening half, but they were not clinical in the final third.

Although both teams had fair chances to break the deadlock toward the end of the opening half, neither side could find the back.

Zlatko Krmptic’s troops continued to probe for a winning goal through the likes of Puleng Tlolane but they could not beat goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda who manned Arrows’ posts.

The encounter had to be decided on extra time when Sibusiso Sibeko piled the pressure on the opposition defence in the box and took a shot, but it deflected off Nicholas Motloung and into the back of his own net.

The own goal sealed Abafana Bes’thende's passage to the next round of the tournament as Rise and Shine bowed out of the competition.

SuperSport United 1-1 (3-2 pens)

The MTN8 champions had another shot in as far as trophy collection is concerned as they welcomed the reigning TKO Cup champions Baroka FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Following a slow start into the clash, Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele were the first to threaten as they managed to run behind their hosts’ defence.

The visitors came close to finding the back of the net when Gerald Phiri Junior’s set-piece went over the crossbar on the stroke of half time.

Wedson Nyirenda’s side forced their way into the SuperSport box and broke the deadlock through Mduduzi Mdantsane's penalty in the 59th minute.

Mdantsane would chase a brace in the 69th minutes, but Williams was alert to collect the midfielder’s low effort.

However, as they thought the game was over, Bradley Grobler was well-placed in the box to finish off Thamsanqa Gabuza’s cross right at the death to take the game to extra time.

Resulting from the 1-1 draw after extra time, the encounter had to be decided on penalties, and in the end, United edged Baroka 3-2 after being allowed to claw back during the shoot-out.