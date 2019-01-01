Saturday's Review: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns win, Chippa United extend unbeaten run

Bucs moved to 20 points with a victory over Black Leopards, the Brazilians cut Amakhosi's lead to six points while the Chilli Boys beat Matsatsantsa

There were five matches on Saturday afternoon with Goal covering both and separately as they recorded home wins in their respective games.

The Buccaneers beat Black 3-1 at Orlando Stadium while the Brazilians registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over to cut ' lead to just six points at the top of the log.

2-0

The Lions of the North moved up to sixth on the standings following a convincing 2-0 win over Abafana Bes'thende at Makhulong Stadium.

Ryan Rae opened the scoring with a sublime finish in the seventh minute before Peter Shalulile's second half goal from the spot-kick made the points safe for Owen Da Gama's men.

With that strike, Shalulile took his tally for the season to nine; one above both Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic and Arrows marksman Knox Mutizwa going into the mid-season break.

FC 0-1 Stellenbosch FC

The match at Peter Mokaba Stadium ended in favour of the Western Cape outfit who needed to be solid at the back to stand a chance of walking away with maximum points.

Waseem Isaacs scored the only of the game with a 59th-minute strike as Stellenbosch moved away from the relegation zone.

The win took Steve Barker's men to position 12 on the log with 15 points from 15 league games.

1-0 SuperSport United

Article continues below

The Chilli Boys continued their fine run of form under the tutelage of Norman Mapeza as they defeated SuperSport United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Xolani Maholo netted on the stroke of half-time and the goal proved enough as Chippa United registered their fourth win in their last five last league games.

The result took Mapeza's charges up to ninth on the log with 17 points from 15 games.